Victor Matfield has weighed in on the Sharks' surprise decision to bring All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu to Durban

The Springboks legend believes Nonu could make his biggest impact away from the playing field

Another New Zealand rugby icon has also backed the move and explained why it could benefit everyone involved

Ex-Springboks star Victor Matfield has shared his honest verdict on the Sharks' decision to sign All Blacks legend Ma'a Nonu in a mentorship role. Image: Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

Former Springboks captain Victor Matfield believes the Sharks have made the right call by bringing All Blacks legend Ma'a Nonu to Durban, saying the veteran's experience could be invaluable despite his age.

The United Rugby Championship side confirmed Nonu's arrival on 28 July 2026. The 44-year-old is expected to take on a leadership and mentorship role while helping develop younger players and strengthen the club's culture.

Victor Matfield backs Sharks signing

Speaking on The Rivals podcast, Matfield said Nonu's rugby knowledge could be a major asset for the Sharks.

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"I think to get him into the system and just to tap into some of his knowledge is not a bad idea," he said according to Planet Rugby.

Matfield admitted the former All Blacks centre is no longer the player who terrorised opponents during his international career but believes he still has plenty to offer.

"He has got a lot of knowledge about the game... he's still not a bad player," Matfield added.

Former All Blacks winger Sir John Kirwan also welcomed the move, saying it gives Nonu an ideal opportunity to transition towards life after rugby.

Kirwan said the Sharks would benefit from Nonu's discipline, leadership and professionalism. The former New Zealand star could begin building the next chapter of his career beyond playing.

The endorsements from two rugby greats suggest the Sharks may have signed far more than just an experienced player.

James O'Connor explains why he turned down Sharks move

Briefly News also reported that veteran Wallaby James O'Connor revealed he came close to joining the Sharks before a major family milestone changed his plans.

The 36-year-old said Sharks coach JP Pietersen had contacted him about a move to Durban. However, O'Connor decided to remain in Australia.

Source: Briefly News