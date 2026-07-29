‘Just Give Me a Chance’: Former PSL Star Makes Desperate Appeal to Clubs
- A former PSL striker says he is still waiting for an opportunity despite reaching out to clubs across South African football
- The experienced forward shared the response he claims he gets whenever he contacts coaches about a trial
- His appeal comes as teams continue finalising their squads for the 2026/27 season
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Former PSL striker Devon Saal has appealed to South African clubs to give him another opportunity, saying he is still capable of competing at a professional level despite struggling to secure a trial ahead of the new season.
Speaking to KickOff on 29 July 2026, the former Maritzburg United forward said he has contacted coaches in the Betway Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship but believes he is being overlooked.
"Just give me a chance," Saal said.
Devon Saal says clubs won't offer him a trial
According to KickOff, Saal said his biggest frustration is being unable to earn a trial.
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"Even trials, I can't get trials," he said.
He added that some conversations end almost immediately after coaches hear his name, leaving him wondering if he has been unfairly written off.
"Maybe I'm blacklisted," he said.
Former PSL striker questions age in South African football
Saal also questioned why age appears to count against some players.
"How can South African teams be afraid of age when our best player currently, Themba Zwane, is 36 years old?" he asked, arguing that experienced footballers can still make an impact.
Saal said former coach Clinton Larsen was the only person who clearly explained that his squad was already full. He added that most other coaches did not give him the opportunity to finish his request.
Devon Saal willing to play for performance bonuses
The former Santos, Stellenbosch FC, Richards Bay FC and Milano FC player said he remains determined to return to professional football. Saal insists he only wants the chance to prove himself on the pitch.
"They can put me on a bonus system. I don't mind,"
With clubs continuing to finalise their squads before the 2026/27 campaign, Saal hopes his public appeal will lead to another opportunity in South African football.
Peter Shalulile's Yanga move sparks fresh interest
Briefly News also reported that former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile reportedly received a lucrative signing-on fee after completing his move to Tanzanian giants Young Africans.
Reports claimed the Namibian international earned a US$700,000 (approximately R11.7 million) signing-on fee.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).