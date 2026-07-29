A former PSL striker says he is still waiting for an opportunity despite reaching out to clubs across South African football

The experienced forward shared the response he claims he gets whenever he contacts coaches about a trial

His appeal comes as teams continue finalising their squads for the 2026/27 season

Former PSL striker Devon Saal has made an emotional plea to South African clubs after struggling to secure a trial ahead of the 2026/27 season. Image: Devon Sira Saal

Source: Facebook

Former PSL striker Devon Saal has appealed to South African clubs to give him another opportunity, saying he is still capable of competing at a professional level despite struggling to secure a trial ahead of the new season.

Speaking to KickOff on 29 July 2026, the former Maritzburg United forward said he has contacted coaches in the Betway Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship but believes he is being overlooked.

"Just give me a chance," Saal said.

Devon Saal says clubs won't offer him a trial

According to KickOff, Saal said his biggest frustration is being unable to earn a trial.

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"Even trials, I can't get trials," he said.

He added that some conversations end almost immediately after coaches hear his name, leaving him wondering if he has been unfairly written off.

"Maybe I'm blacklisted," he said.

Former PSL striker questions age in South African football

Saal also questioned why age appears to count against some players.

"How can South African teams be afraid of age when our best player currently, Themba Zwane, is 36 years old?" he asked, arguing that experienced footballers can still make an impact.

Saal said former coach Clinton Larsen was the only person who clearly explained that his squad was already full. He added that most other coaches did not give him the opportunity to finish his request.

Former PSL striker Devon Saal has appealed to South African clubs for another chance. Image: Devon Sira Saal

Source: Facebook

Devon Saal willing to play for performance bonuses

The former Santos, Stellenbosch FC, Richards Bay FC and Milano FC player said he remains determined to return to professional football. Saal insists he only wants the chance to prove himself on the pitch.

"They can put me on a bonus system. I don't mind,"

With clubs continuing to finalise their squads before the 2026/27 campaign, Saal hopes his public appeal will lead to another opportunity in South African football.

Peter Shalulile's Yanga move sparks fresh interest

Briefly News also reported that former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile reportedly received a lucrative signing-on fee after completing his move to Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Reports claimed the Namibian international earned a US$700,000 (approximately R11.7 million) signing-on fee.

Source: Briefly News