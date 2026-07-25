Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos attended Jayden Adams' funeral in Stellenbosch on Saturday to bid farewell to the 25-year-old midfielder

Broos said Adams had only scratched the surface of his potential, describing the loss as one that robbed South Africa of a future great

SAFA president Danny Jordaan used the occasion to call for better player welfare structures in South African football

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos delivered a heartfelt tribute to Jayden Adams at the midfielder's funeral service in Stellenbosch on Saturday, describing the 25-year-old's death as a devastating blow to South African football.

Broos was among the mourners who gathered alongside family, friends, teammates and members of the broader football fraternity to pay their respects to Adams, whose passing has cast a shadow over the country just weeks after Bafana Bafana made history at the FIFA World Cup.

Broos: Adams Was Going to Be a Great Player

The Belgian coach, who selected Adams for the World Cup squad, said the decision to include him in the tournament had been straightforward. "We didn't hesitate to take him to the World Cup and he helped us a lot," Broos said.

Adams featured prominently for Bafana during the tournament, contributing to the team's historic run to the knockout stages. His career had followed a compelling trajectory, rising through Stellenbosch FC before joining Mamelodi Sundowns, where he claimed the CAF Champions League and multiple domestic honours.

Broos was unequivocal about what South African football has been denied. "He was a player with huge potential and just as I said (he passed) too young and too soon we've lost him because he was nowhere near his limits. He was going to be much much better and he was going to become a very big and great player for South Africa and it's a pity he's not here anymore."

**Jordaan Calls for Player Welfare Reform**

SAFA president Danny Jordaan also attended the service and broadened the conversation to address a troubling pattern of young South African players dying before their time. "We didn't just lose Jayden, we lost Jayden's friend as well Oswin (Andries), he was 19 at the time, we also lost Gift Leremi at 22 and a host of other players under 25," Jordaan said.

He urged South African football to implement stronger support systems, drawing on the model already in place for Banyana Banyana. "What we have to do as South African football is understand the pressures these players are under not just from the demands of the coach but also their issues beyond football. We have to provide a structure like we've done for Banyana, which comes in the forms of psychologists as well."

The tributes from both Broos and Jordaan underscored the depth of loss felt across the football community, with Adams mourned not only as one of the country's most gifted midfield talents, but as a young man whose life and career ended long before either reached their peak.

Source: Briefly News