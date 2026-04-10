All about Shamea Morton's first husband, King Solomon Smallwood Jr

King Solomon Smallwood Jr. is Shamea Morton’s first husband, an Atlanta-based financial expert and entertainment business manager. Their brief 2008 marriage has drawn attention to his professional stature and connection to the Bravo TV star.

Solomon Smallwood and Usher Raymond IV at a media reception for the opening of The Grape in December 2006. Photos: Frank Mullen (Modified by editor)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Shamea Morton’s first husband, King Solomon Smallwood Jr., was an Atlanta-based financial expert who managed top celebrities.

He was married to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star for one year after they tied the knot in 2008.

after they tied the knot in 2008. In 2017, she married Kenyan businessman Gerald Mwangi, and they share two daughters, Shya and Shiloh.

Profile summary

Full name Shamea Yvonne Morton Date of birth 13 May 1982 Age 43 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth Decatur, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5'6" (168 cm) Mother Sarah Morton Father Hubert Morton Siblings Tawuana and Glenda Marital status Married Husband Gerald Mwangi Children Shya Nyambura and Shiloh Wanjiru School Southwest DeKalb High School College/University Morris Brown College, Georgia State University Profession Actress, singer, dancer, radio host, and reality TV star Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram TikTok

Shamea Morton’s first husband was a prominent business manager

The reality star was previously married to Atlanta-born business manager King Solomon Smallwood Jr. He reportedly founded Financial Management LLC and served as a director at Provident Financial Management. He is also known for managing music artists such as Usher, Chris Brown, and Justin Bieber.

While King Solomon Smallwood Jr.’s net worth is not publicly disclosed, he was named among Billboard’s Top Business Managers in 2018 and 2019. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared insight into financial decision-making:

The ‘deal of a lifetime’ comes along once a week… I often try to temper that excitement, and if we determine a deal is not appropriate, there will be another one.

Facts about King Solomon Smallwood Jr. Photo: Paras Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Their marriage lasted one year after tying the knot in 2008

King Solomon Smallwood Jr. and Shamea Morton reportedly married in 2008, before her rise to prominence on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Their relationship was turbulent and later described as abusive, ending in divorce after one year.

During Season 16 of RHOA, Shamea opened up about the marriage, telling Bravo TV in an interview:

I was married for one year back in 2008. My ex was abusive...[but] he was super successful. He was wealthy, you know, everybody just thought he was so great.

The reality star has since moved on from her first marriage

In 2018, the name of Shamea Morton’s first husband and their past relationship drew attention after she addressed it on a special episode with Kenya Moore.

The discussion focused on domestic violence, allowing her to share her experience, which she said helped her move forward. She later wrote on Instagram:

I’d like to thank @thekenyamoore for allowing me to be a part of it and for helping me share my story. I won’t lie, it was difficult—something I had suppressed for a while, but sharing it has been therapeutic.

Shamea Morton at Audacy Atlanta on April 01, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Her current husband is Gerald Mwangi

Shamea Morton’s husband is Gerald Mwangi, a Kenyan-born entrepreneur based in the United States. He is the president of Dominion Energy Management Inc. His work involves the construction and installation of HVAC systems for major projects, including airports.

The couple first met at Rosebar Nightclub in 2014, and in 2016, Gerald proposed during a romantic helicopter ride over Atlanta. On July 22, 2017, they exchanged vows at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club. During the RHOA Season 16 premiere, Shamea spoke about her husband’s occupation in an Instagram reel, saying:

He’s an African king—that is totally not true. No, he does HVAC. Some of the airports you walk through, my husband has built, manufactured, and installed the HVAC. So, there you have it.

Shamea Morton and Gerald Mwangi at Regal Atlantic Station on August 03, 2022. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The couple celebrated eight years of marriage in July 2025

On July 3, 2025, Gerald Mwangi marked eight years of marriage with his wife on social media. He captioned an Instagram post:

8 years, countless memories, and a lifetime to go. I’m so grateful to do life with you every single day. Happy anniversary, my love.

In another post on July 22, 2025, Shamea shared photos from their wedding on Instagram. She wrote:

I had been praying for a man who was God-fearing, kind, patient, loving, hard-working, fun, loyal, family-oriented, intelligent, trustworthy, and drama-free… I was blessed with all of that and more with Gerald. I love you, and I’m so blessed to do life with you.

Shamea Morton's kids with Gerald Mwangi

The Bravo TV star has two daughters with her husband, Gerald Mwangi. Their first, Shya Nyambura Mwangi, was born on November 25, 2018, while Shiloh Wanjiru arrived on Valentine’s Day 2023 via surrogate. In an interview with Decider, she also shared that they hope to have a boy, saying:

I still hope I could be a boy mom and give my husband a son. It has not happened yet.

Shamea Morton, her husband Gerald Mwangi, and their children. Photo: @gerald499 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

What is Gerald Mwangi’s net worth? Gerald has an estimated net worth of $177 million.

Gerald has an estimated net worth of Where is Shamea Morton’s house? She lives in a lavish $9 million Atlanta mansion, in the Kingswood neighbourhood, according to PEOPLE.

She lives in a lavish $9 million Atlanta mansion, in the Kingswood neighbourhood, according to PEOPLE. What does Gerald Mwangi do? He is an entrepreneur in the HVAC industry who leads major U.S. energy management companies.

He is an entrepreneur in the HVAC industry who leads major U.S. energy management companies. How many children does Gerald Mwangi have? The business mogul has two daughters, Shya and Shiloh, with his wife, Shamea Morton.

Conclusion

Shamea Morton’s first husband, King Solomon Smallwood Jr., briefly married the Bravo TV star in 2008. While their union lasted one year, he is a business expert known for managing high-profile entertainers.

READ MORE: Meet Gerald Mwangi: Shamea Morton's husband and rich businessman

As Briefly.co.za published, Gerald Mwangi is a successful entrepreneur based in Atlanta, Georgia. He is married to RHOA star Shamea Morton, and they are parents to two daughters: Shya and Shiloh.

Gerald Mwangi and Shamea Morton's wedding was held in Kenya, at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club.

Source: Briefly News