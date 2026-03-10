Noella Bergener rose to public attention after appearing on the reality series The Real Housewives of Orange County. Viewers initially knew her as the wife of celebrity attorney James Bergener. Following a turbulent divorce from James and another secret wedding that also ended in separation, fans remain curious about who Noella Bergener's husband is now.

Key takeaways

Noella Bergener gained public recognition through The Real Housewives of Orange County .

. She was previously married to personal injury attorney James “Sweet James” Bergener.

Their marriage ended in a highly public divorce involving financial disputes and tax debt revelations , and she later secretly married musician Bobby Schubenski.

, and she later secretly married musician Bobby Schubenski. She filed for divorce from Schubenski in July 2025, making her currently separated.

Profile summary

Full name Noella Noel Bergener Gender Female Date of birth July 14, 1985 Age 40 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 58 kg (128 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Bisexual Relationship status Separated Partner Bobby Schubenski Ex-husband James Bergener Children 2 Profession Reality television personality, model, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Who is Noella Bergener's husband now?

The RHOC star is currently in the process of divorcing her most recent husband, Bobby Schubenski. Before marrying Schubenski, she was married to James Bergener, widely known as “Sweet James.” Sharing on the marriage and their breakup, in a January 2022 interview with Page Six, Noella said:

It was truly surreal. I couldn’t believe this was happening to me. I had to pick myself up, though, and by the grace of God, we ended up making a bit of progress, figuring out settlement details together.

Noella Bergener's ex-husband is a high-profile personal injury attorney

James Bergener is an American personal injury lawyer and legal entrepreneur. According to his company profile, he is the founding partner of Sweet James Accident Attorneys.

His firm has secured significant verdicts and settlements for clients through litigation, mediation, and arbitration. Bergener advocates for accident victims and pursues compensation on their behalf.

He previously represented insurance carriers

Before founding Sweet James Accident Attorneys, Bergener represented insurance carriers in personal injury and workers’ compensation cases. This experience gave him insight into how insurance companies evaluate and defend claims.

According to the Lexinter Law Directory, Bergener was selected as a Super Lawyer from 2016 to 2020. This recognition is awarded to attorneys who demonstrate high professional achievement and receive strong peer evaluations.

James Bergener's first wife filed for legal separation after a year of marriage

Although James and Noella had reportedly been together for about five years, they officially married in June 2020. Their marriage resulted in the birth of James Jr. The relationship deteriorated after Noella discovered that James was facing significant tax issues involving millions of dollars in unpaid taxes.

In August 2021, she filed for legal separation in Orange County, citing irreconcilable differences. Unknown to her at the time, James had already filed for divorce in Puerto Rico a month earlier after leaving their home. As People published, she said:

I love him, I don't want this. But I feel like I would be such a fool to allow this man back into my heart, back into my home, into my bed, into my life.

Noella and her husband's divorce became messy

Following the revelation of James' disappearance from home and relocation to Puerto Rico, RHOC alum Noella claimed that her ex-husband had no right to have filed for a divorce from his new location since the couple did not live there.

Among all these were battles over finances and custody arrangements for their son. Reality Tea said the court eventually ordered Noella Bergener's ex-husband, James, to pay $25,000 per month and another $7,400 to support Noella Bergener's kids.

Their failed marriage formed RHOC season 16's storyline

The breakdown of the marriage became a major storyline during Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. According to ScreenRant, Noella joined the cast during that season, and the challenges surrounding the celebrity couple's divorce were widely discussed on the show.

Noella remarried and filed for divorce again

After moving on from her divorce, Noella began dating musician and fashion designer Bobby Schubenski in early 2022. The couple married on December 30, 2024. On July 28, 2025, Noella filed for divorce, listing their separation date as June 1, 2025. In an interview with Us Weekly, she said:

A lot with relationships is timing, and it just wasn’t our time. I think the most important takeaway from that experience — to tell all the ladies out there — just as important as it is to fall in love and have those feels, it’s also equally as important to know when it’s time to choose yourself.

Frequently asked questions

What happened to Noella Bergener's husband? Her ex-husband, James, had issues involving tax debts and finances.

Her ex-husband, James, had issues involving tax debts and finances. How long was Noella married to James? They were legally married for about a year.

They were legally married for about a year. Where is James Bergener? He is believed to reside in Puerto Rico.

He is believed to reside in Puerto Rico. Who is Noella Bergener's new husband? Noella Bergener briefly married fashion designer Bobby Schubenski, but they separated less than a year later.

Conclusion

Noella Bergener's husband remains a recurring topic among fans of her reality TV career. As her relationships change over time, public interest continues to follow her personal developments as closely as her TV appearances.

