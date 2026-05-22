Reality TV star Peet and his wife, Mel Viljoen, were arrested in America on 10 March 2026, and they have since been a hot topic

A social activist, Bianca van Wyk, who has closely followed the developments of the Notorious couple's detention in the USA

She combed through the various claims that Peet Viljoen has made about witnessing corruption in ICE and shared her insight

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Peet Vlijoen's fight against detention in the USA indicates a lack of funds. Image: @biancasays3 / 4Inside_Edge / X

Source: UGC

A video diving into Peet's experiences while in detention for a retail crime alongside his wife, Mel, sheds light on his dire situation. Bianca van Wyk sparked discussions about the couple's recent fall from grace after drawing attention to Peet's struggles, posted on 21 May 2026.

In a video on TikTok by @biancasays3 shared that Peet's detention in America was going from bad to worse. He said that for his wife's immigration ruling, they would argue that they did not intentionally overstay their welcome. Instead, the immigration legal team gave him and his wife bad advice, saying they were thieves. He defended her, saying she had "no bad bone in her body" and that she "would follow me over the abyss with her eyes wide open."

Peet Vlijoen's defence of Mel Viljoen sparked discussions. Image: Amaze_M / X

Source: Twitter

Peet alleges there is a massive conspiracy against him by the ICE, first because he witnessed an agent of theirs assaulting a detainee, and they have targeted him to keep him quiet. He also feels that the ICE has been moving around court dates to further delay any processing, and he was ready to launch an urgent application to appear before a judge. Peet also weaved his childhood experiences and personal achievements in his explanations. Watch the video below:

Mel and Peet Viljoen roasted by SA

Many South Africans did not express any sympathy for the couple, who are well-known for their questionable businesses. Viewers felt that Peet was low on funds, which added to his legal problems, as some speculated that he could not afford the lawyers he was blaming. Online users felt the couple's experiences were everything due to them. Read the comments below:

Troy63 said:

"This Piet sounds like a South African. Is he by any chance White Male South African? 🤔 This is all familiar."

♍️ Mistique Virgo ♍️ wondered:

"Why state representative? I thought they were rich 😂"

Mom Mbatha said:

"Thank you for your reviews, this is soooooo interesting 🤔..Piet Piet Piet 🙉"

Purchased by His Blood added:

"We know he doesn't have money to pay for legal representation to do all that"

Sarah wrote:

"I am low-key hoping that Mel tells Peet to go and kick rocks, and she frees herself of that man."

michelle mopp remarked:

"P and M are such talented actors! I admire those clowns"

Dihn_Bailey_Author wrote:

"If it had to happen to someone, I’m glad it was them."

Anele the butterfly said:

"So Donald Trump is no longer his close personal friend! Oh the horror!😅"

Social activist breaks down Viljoen's detention update

Briefly News previously reported that the controversial Viljoen couple made headlines once again after trading their luxury lifestyle for a prison cell in the US following a series of legal blunders.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @biancasays3 on 27 April 2026, attracting many viewers who enjoy the creator's content. She discussed the couple's claims regarding their legal troubles.

The couple’s legal troubles began with what they called a ‘misunderstanding’ at a grocery store self-checkout, where they were accused of stealing goods worth thousands. Beyond the shoplifting charges, they are also embroiled in a battle with immigration authorities over allegations that they overstayed their tourist visas.

Source: Briefly News