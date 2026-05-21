A Nigerian man posted a TikTok video of a memorable experience he had with a South African petrol attendant

The man pulled up to an Engen petrol station and was delighted to discover that there was a South African employee who spoke a dialect from his country

Users on TikTok appreciated the moment of Unity between the man from Nigeria and South Africa, as they had a wholesome exchange

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An Engen petrol attendant carried a full conversation in Nigerian pidgin in a TikTok video. Image: Peter Charlesworth / Getty Images / @biggestfishintheocean / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The reports of rampant anti-immigration protests and interaction between a South African and a Nigerian man were a welcome relief. They connected through language and the video posted on 20 May 2026. The men shared a hilarious exchange that made other South Africans laugh.

In a TikTok video by @biggestfishintheocean was delighted to present a South African roof fluently spoke to him in Nigerian pidgin. The two exchanged pleasantries in the English-based creole spoken by more than 100 million people in Nigeria. They also exchanged jokes as the Nigerian man made a reference to the rising fuel prices, and the Engen worker blamed the economy. Watch the video below:

South Africa Engen petrol attendant

People admitted that the video of the Nigerian and South African getting along made them smile. Viewers were raving about unity and how beautiful it was to watch the two men. Many referenced the anti-foreigner sentiments. Read the comments below:

TikTok viewers applauded the show of African unity. Image: Magda Elhers / Pexels

Source: UGC

Sada admired the men on good terms:

"This kind of relationship doesn’t trend, it’s only the bad things that trend, but I happy ooo 👌🥰"

Errica Denor shared that she loved the scene:

"I'm South African and I just smiled😅"

refiloe was inspired by the moment of unity:

"Ooh my goodness, these beautiful guys, can we all try to live together and make Africa a better place 🥰"

Generosa Masoka wrote:

"I also want to practice my pidgin English, feel like I’m good to go now, I’ve been watching Big Brother Naija since."

Star Dubazana shared a love for Africans:

"This is really hurting me so much, especially for the Congolese people. My heart goes out to them more...may the good God protect you."

Sanelisiwe Sosibo exclaimed:

"Eish, this kid is still young to be going through this much... good luck to him, good decision he made."

Watson applauded the men's interaction:

"Beautiful. I am tired of all the hate. Love and peace are beautiful."

Amkhay was moved by the men from different countries:

'This is how we are supposed to treat each other,🤣❣️👌 not what is currently happening here."

Other Briefly News stories about language

Viewers were amazed by a man who was proud to show people that he taught his daughter in South Africa how to speak his home language, Urdu.

Many people were impressed by a white South African people that he can speak fluent isiZulu as he had a hilarious exchange with a retail worker in a video.

A TikTok video of a man speaking a variety of languages left South Africans stunned by his unexpected language skills.

Source: Briefly News