A man who speaks Spitori went viral on social media as he chimed in on the buzz about 49 Afrikaners who left for America

The man of European descent showed people that he is fluent in the popular language from Pretoria, in a TikTok clip

Online users were thoroughly amused by the fluent Spitori speaker, as he joked about possibly going to America as an Afrikaner

A TikTok creator proved that he is a master of languages. In various clips, he showed people how good he is at speaking Spitori and other local languages and joked about Afrikaner refugees.

Many people could not get enough of the man who entertained viewers with his command of Spitori, and he amassed over 500,000 likes. After hearing him speak a local language fluently, people shared their thoughts on his chances of being accepted as an Afrikaner refugee in the US.

White man speaks Spitori

Viral TikToker @buffinspitori showed people that he is a fluent Spitori and Pedi speaker. In a clip, he wrote a title that read "thinking if I should have been no. 50 to go to America." In response, he started singing a song which translates to "we are not leaving, we are sleeping here." He went on to joke about the possible positives of the USA, such as being draped in gold, spending dollars, and possibly meeting with Tyla and approaching her in Spitori. For the negatives, he also jokingly referred to the 49 Afrikaners as "makwerekwere", usually a derogatory term for foreigners and said they will cry because "the USA is falling". Watch the video of the man's hilarious dance and song below:

He also showed off his fluency in the Spitori while collecting cow dung for one of his DIY Projects in a past video. The video of him speaking Spitori left many curious about how many languages he speaks, as he seemed to include other languages during his speech.

The creator showed in a different video that he can speak numerous languages, and he has lost count. He explained that he can speak several European languages as well as South African languages. Watch the video of the polyglot below:

SA squashes Spitori speaker's refugee dreams

People thought the man was admirable for learning so many languages. Online users showered him with compliments over his command of Spitori. Many joked that he would not get accepted into the USA's refugee programme for Afrikaner farmers.

KFM🫳01 said:

"Trump was going to reject this one 😹"

🌷Uniqueness🌷wrote;

"The way they were going to send you back 😂"

noveyk joked:

"Skin bleaching is not good guys."

TshegoT was amused:

"🤣 Hare tsamaye rona, re robala moooo. You've just reminded me of my primary school days🤣"

Andis Bob was floored:

"Did he really just say the 49 ke makwerekwere😂 South Africa is unhinged😂"

AEyasemantungweni25 was in stitches:

"😂 Haaaaayi hay nooo guys!!! it's gotta be the food we eat, I mean we can't all be like this😭"

