OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT– Several buses carrying at least 270 Nigerians departed from the Nigerian Embassy in Tshwane on 10 June 2026 en route to the OR Tambo International Airport. The Nigerian government has begun the process of repatriating 1,000 of its citizens from South Africa.

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Buses have arrived to take Nigerians back to Nigeria. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Newzroom Afrika, the buses are expected to bring Nigerians to the airport where they will depart through Terminal A. The Nigerian government's decision to repatriate its citizens comes after Ghana repatriated 300 of its citizens. The two African countries have accused South Africans of xenophobic attacks against Africans after anti-illegal immigration protests spread.

Not all will leave

Some Nigerians were compelled to remain at the embassy for processing as it is suspected that some may be facing criminal charges for various crimes. Emotions were high as some who travelled said they've lived in the country for years and are leaving behind businesses and communities that they formed over the years. Others, though, have felt that their lives could be at risk as the 30 June shutdown draws near.

Other countries which have repatriated their citizens include Malawi. However, some Malawians living in communities in KwaZulu-Natal fled their homes after they were allegedly attacked and told to leave before the shutdown.

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Nigerian government slams South Africa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Nigerian government threatened to take action against South Africa after anti-illegal immigration protests. The Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the Nigerian government is considering punitive actions in response to what it calls barbaric and inhumane treatment of Africans.

Source: Briefly News