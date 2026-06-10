Nigerian Repatriation Hits a Snag After Difficulties Encountered in Gauteng
GAUTENG– The Nigerian government's programme to repatriate 1,000 citizens back to Nigeria encountered difficulties as the question of whether the repatriation applies to Nigerians awaiting deportation was discussed. This as the first flight is scheduled to leave with 500 Nigerians on 11 June 2026.
According to Sunday World, the Nigerian High Commission met officials from the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Transport and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO). The Nigerian High Commission revealed that it submitted lists which indicated where other Nigerians across the country are located. The South African delegation agreed that verification will take place across the country in different provinces.
Nigerian deportees a separate matter
Sunday World also reported that officials questioned whether Nigerians detained at the Lindela Repatriation Centre would also form part of the repatriation efforts. Sources indicated that the Nigerian High Commission pointed out that deportation of Nigerians from the centre should be treated differently to voluntary repatriation applications. The meeting also discussed Nigerians with pending asylum applications. It was agreed that the applicants would need to withdraw their applications before repatriation processes can be initiated.
The Nigerian government and other governments in Africa have resolved to repatriate their citizens after fears that they could be targets of xenophobic violence increased. Ghana and Malawi have already repatriated some of their citizens.
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Nigerian government threatens retaliation
Similarly, Briefly News reported that Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu threatened to retaliate against South Africa after allegations of xenophobic violence against Nigerians surfaced. She slammed the government’s response and proposed punitive steps against South African interests in Nigeria.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za