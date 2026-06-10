GAUTENG– The Nigerian government's programme to repatriate 1,000 citizens back to Nigeria encountered difficulties as the question of whether the repatriation applies to Nigerians awaiting deportation was discussed. This as the first flight is scheduled to leave with 500 Nigerians on 11 June 2026.

The Nigerian government met with South African departments. Image: Luca Sola/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Sunday World, the Nigerian High Commission met officials from the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Transport and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO). The Nigerian High Commission revealed that it submitted lists which indicated where other Nigerians across the country are located. The South African delegation agreed that verification will take place across the country in different provinces.

Nigerian deportees a separate matter

Sunday World also reported that officials questioned whether Nigerians detained at the Lindela Repatriation Centre would also form part of the repatriation efforts. Sources indicated that the Nigerian High Commission pointed out that deportation of Nigerians from the centre should be treated differently to voluntary repatriation applications. The meeting also discussed Nigerians with pending asylum applications. It was agreed that the applicants would need to withdraw their applications before repatriation processes can be initiated.

The Nigerian government and other governments in Africa have resolved to repatriate their citizens after fears that they could be targets of xenophobic violence increased. Ghana and Malawi have already repatriated some of their citizens.

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Nigerian government threatens retaliation

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu threatened to retaliate against South Africa after allegations of xenophobic violence against Nigerians surfaced. She slammed the government’s response and proposed punitive steps against South African interests in Nigeria.

Source: Briefly News