Nigerian Government To Begin Repatriating Citizens Following Anti-Illegal Immigration Protests
OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, GAUTENG– About 500 Nigerian nationals will be evacuated on 10 June 2026 as the Nigerian government commences its evacuation plan for its citizens. The evacuation follows concerns that recent anti-illegal immigration protests could spiral into xenophobic violence.
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According to eNCA, the Nigerian government said it would fully fund the repatriation after announcing that it plans on repatriating 1,000 citizens. The government has also prepared reintegration programmes for the repatriated citizens. The first flight is expected to arrive in Nigeria on 11 June 2026.
Nigeria joins list of African nations
Nigeria is not the only country in Africa which has endeavoured to return its citizens. Ghana was the first country to announce a repatriation effort. Over 300 Ghanaians were repatriated after the Ghanaian government accused the South African government of allowing xenophobic attacks to take place. Ghana also alleged that the repatriated citizens were not in the country illegally.
The South African government hit back against the allegations. The Border Management Authority revealed that only 10 of the Ghanaians who were repatriated were in South Africa legally. The rest were in the country illegally. The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronaldo Lamola, slammed the Ghanaian government and accused it of opting to engage the South African government through social media statements and not through official channels.
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Nigeria considering retaliating against SA
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Nigerian government was deeply displeased at the anti-illegal immigration protests in South Africa. Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said action would be taken against South Africa, accusing it of complacency and an apathetic response to alleged violent xenophobic attacks.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za