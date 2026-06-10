DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL– Malawians fearing that they could be victims of xenophobic attacks fled to Sherwood Hall from June 2026 as African countries, including Malawi, continue to evacuate their citizens.

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Malawians took refuge at a community hall in Durban. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, 500 Malawians who lived at the Clare Estate informal settlements settled on the playground of Sherwood Hall. According to Osman Bhoola, a community leader for the Malawians, political activists allegedly came to their doors armed with knives, sticks and in some instances, firearms. They were reportedly told to leave the area before the 30 June national shutdown planned by March and March.

Malawians flee to the centre

Bhoola said that their families in Malawi are concerned about their safety. They fear for their lives and insist that they have done nothing wrong. Their landlords could not help them as they were allegedly threatened.

eThekwini ward 30 Democratic Alliance Warren Burne said that mobile toilets have been organised for the Malawians. He added that the Malawian Embassy is making arrangements to repatriate them to Malawi. The South African Police Service’s Public Order Policing unit and the Durban Metro Police will be stationed at Sherwood Park until the conflict is resolved.

SA government to invoice embassies for deportation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the government said it is considering letting foreign embassies in South Africa foot the bill for deporting illegal immigrants. Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza said the country has deported over 100,000 people, and mechanisms to send bills associated with deportations are underway.

Source: Briefly News