Sarah Lateiner's biography: age, boyfriend, career, measurements, profiles

Sarah Lateiner is an American dealer-trained BMW technician and automotive industry advocate. She is also a reality television star known for hosting the automotive show, All Girls Garage on MotorTrend TV.

Lateiner has been making waves in the mechanic field since she joined the industry over two decades ago. Her love for cars started when she was in high school. She would drive an old VW minivan and was frustrated when she failed to get quality car care. Since joining the car business, Bogi has helped countless women make great automotive careers through her Girl Gang Garage initiative and All Girls Garage show.

Sarah Lateiner's profiles summary and bio

Full name Sarah Lateiner Other names Bogi Lateiner Date of birth 15 December 1977 Age 44 years in 2022 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Flushing, New York City Nationality American Height Approximately 5 feet 6 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Not known Education Oberlin College (Law & Society and Women's Studies), Universal Technical Institute (Mechanics) Profession Certified BMW mechanic, reality TV star, Businesswoman, educator Sarah Lateiner's TV shows All Girls Garage on MotorTrend TV (since 2012), Garage Squad (since 2021) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter Facebook YouTube Website Girlganggarage.com

Who is Bogi on Motor Trend?

Bogi, whose real name is Sarah Lateiner, is an American reality television star, certified BMW mechanic, entrepreneur and educator. She has co-hosted the All Girls Garage on MotorTrend TV since 2012 and offers car care classes to women across the United States.

Sarah Lateiner's age

Sarah Lateiner (aged 44 in 2022) was born on 15th December 1977 in Flushing, Queens Borough, New York City and was raised in Montclair, New Jersey.

How did Bogi get her name?

The reality star adopted the Hungarian name, Boglárka when she moved to Hungary for a high school study abroad program. Bogi is the shortened version of the name.

Sarah Lateiner's family

Bogi has a younger sister called Jenny. The reality star is yet to disclose details regarding her parents and other siblings. It is also not known if the 44-year-old mechanic is married or in a relationship.

Sarah Lateiner's education

Sarah attended high school in Hungary. She later enrolled at Oberlin College to pursue Law & Society and Women's Studies with the intention of becoming an advocate for women's rights and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. Lateiner joined the automotive industry instead of pursuing a career in law.

After graduating from Oberlin College, she was to go to Harvard for further law studies but decided to follow her dreams and enrolled at the Universal Technical Institute (UTI) in Avondale, Arizona, to become a mechanic. She finished UTI studies in 2001 and enrolled for Manufacturer-Specific Advanced Training (MSAT) programs for Ford and BMW.

Sarah Lateiner's career

Lateiner was employed as a certified BMW mechanic in New York and Arizona. She worked for about six years and was the only female mechanic in the workshops. Later in 2006, she established an automotive business in her driveway.

Sarah later founded 180 Degrees Automotive in Phoenix, Arizona. The auto-repair shop could only hold two cars when she started, and she managed to purchase a two-storied house after about six years. The building's first floor was for auto repairs, while the second floor was converted into classrooms for educating women regarding cars. Apprenticeships at her shop are reserved for female mechanics, and she offers scholarships to women pursuing car-related careers. She is currently a sought-after coach in the automotive industry.

Since 2012, the mechanic has been co-hosting the All Girls Garage television series on the MotorTrend TV Network. She also appears on the Network's Garage Squad show since 2021 and is an industry spokesperson and the leader of the Girl Gang Garage initiative. Sarah performs shop evaluations and assessments for independent repair shops across the United States. Phoenix Business Journal named her one of the Forty Under 40 people in 2011.

Sarah Lateiner's net worth

Various sources estimate Bogi's net worth at $3 million in 2022. She earns from her garage business, education classes, public appearances, the All Girls Garage show on MotorTrend TV and other business endeavours.

Sarah Lateiner's measurements

Sarah Lateiner's height is about 5 feet 6 inches. In 2022, her body measurements were reported to be approximately 36-30-36.

Who pays for parts on the Garage Squad show?

The team on the show covers the costs of parts used on the show. They also receive sponsorship from sponsors, including RockAuto.com and Cooper Tires.

Sarah Lateiner continues to make huge strides in the male-dominated automotive industry. She is a huge inspiration to aspiring female mechanics, and her efforts have created many opportunities.

