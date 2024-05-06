The African National Congress (ANC) has formally postponed Jacob Zuma's hearing over fears of security ahead of the national elections

In a letter addressed to ANC National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) chairperson Ralph Mgijim, the new date will be chosen after the elections

The ANC has charged the former president with contravening the party's constitution by embracing the MK Party.

ANC postpones Jacob Zuma's disciplinary hearing due to security concerns. Images: Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images/ Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a move that has stirred controversy and speculation, the African National Congress (ANC) has postponed former president Jacob Zuma's disciplinary hearing, citing security concerns.

According to the notice of postponement addressed to ANC National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) chairperson Ralph Mgijima, a new date will be communicated after the 29 May general elections.

"Take notice that, due to security concerns, your disciplinary hearing which was scheduled to take place on 7 May 2024, first physically and then virtually, has been postponed."

"A new date for the disciplinary hearing will be arranged after the General Election. Dated at Luthuli House this 6th day of May 2024."

Hearing postponed until elections

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula announced the news during a media briefing at Luthuli House on Sunday.

Mbalula said the events around Zuma have been ever-fluid and rapidly changing.

"From the announcement of voting for uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party to now becoming something else, leading the party, so to say. So they've been rapid. In between that, we need to remind you about the ANC's decisions."

"The National Executive Committee, in its last meeting before we launched our campaign, decided, which we announced in public, that we evoked a rule in our constitution to formally take action against Jacob Zuma, and that led to his suspension as a member."

"His suspension as a member means that the disciplinary processes kick in, and that means that within 30 days, he would be given a charge sheet, as that has happened. Within six months, he must have been taken to task and explain himself before the DC in terms of the ANC constitutional prescripts, which is underway."

Zuma is no longer an ANC member

Mbalula said Zuma has failed to resign from the ANC despite leading the MKP.

He said nothing had changed, and Zuma would no longer be considered an ANC member during this period.

Mbalula emphasized that the postponement does not compromise the independence of the ANC's disciplinary committee.

He also said he could not disclose who conducted the security assessment, whether it was the stateside or their security. However, the safety of ANC and MK party supporters was considered.

“We do not want something like what happened in the past, like when the DA came here, and then there was violence. It was minimal, and this one can be big, so we have stopped it. So the ANC disciplinary processes are internal."

MK Party slams claims of violence

Speaking to The Citizen MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela expressed the party's strong disapproval of the postponement, stating that they find it unacceptable.

He said after consulting with legal experts, they maintain that if the letter announcing the postponement is genuine, it warrants their strongest condemnation.

“The MK party is appalled that such fears signal an alarming admission by the ANC of Ramaphosa and its readiness to incite violence against peaceful, law-abiding South Africans who are merely exercising their rights.

“Therefore, any pre-empted potential violence on Tuesday could only be and would be instigated by the ANC of Ramaphosa. Our party has endured harm at the hands of ANC aggressors and, in some cases, injuries against our members.” We also want to categorically state that the MK Party’s presence outside Luthuli house is by mere invite by the ANC itself."

Ndhlela emphasized that, according to legal advice, the NDC of the ANC, under President Cyril Ramaphosa, is supposed to be impartial and independent.

Therefore, they argue that directives from Fikile Mbalula or any other ANC leaders should not sway it, he said neither Mbalula, the ANC, nor its national officials possess the authority to delay proceedings without an official pronouncement from the NDC.

Mzansi is skeptical about Zuma’s attendance at the ANC hearing

In a similar report, Briefly News noted that many South Africans aren’t convinced that former ANC President Jacob Zuma will attend his disciplinary hearing at the party’s headquarters.

This was despite the MK Party confirming that their party leader would appear before the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) on 7 May 2024.

