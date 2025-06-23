The Democratic Alliance's national spokesperson, Karabo Khakhau, defended her spiritual calling

Khakhau, a prophetess, reportedly slipped to the floor during a caucus meeting and burped

The DA's parliamentary chief whip, George Michalakis, reportedly took her to task, and she denied that she was in trouble for her calling

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Karabo Khakhau was allegedly rebuked for sitting on the floor during a caucus meeting. Image: @KaraboKhakhau

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE — The Democratic Alliance's (DA) National spokesperson, Katabo Khakhau, has defended her spiritual calling after allegations surfaced that the DA's Parliamentary Chief Whip, George Michalakis, disciplined her for sitting on the floor during a caucus meeting.

Khakhau defends spirituality

According to Sunday World, Khakhau was unapologetic about her calling as a prophetess. This was after Michalakis allegedly called her to order for sitting on the floor during a caucus meeting on 22 May 2025. She said that she did not go through a trance but took a seat on the floor because the chair was uncomfortable. Khakhau also said she took her shoes off because she was uncomfortable.

Khakhau addresses members' discomfort

Khakhau also said that she was surprised after members of the party reportedly expressed discomfort with her spirituality. She added that her spiritual journey is well-known and had undergone formal training in December 2024. Khakhau also said that members did not confront her about their discomfort with her spirituality.

Karabo Khakhau discussed her spirituality. Image: @KaraboKhakhau

Source: Twitter

A social media user posted the video of an Afrikaner sangoma who shared her story of how she was initiated into ubungoma. She said that she can communicate with her ancestors and was shown wearing traditional sangoma regalia.

Former House of Zwide actress Zinhle Ngwenya embraced her spiritual calling in June 2024 and left the showbiz industry. She said she spends most of her time healing the sick with her calling.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on X shared their views.

Umtshabalalisi said:

"The story of kleva blacks and the DA is like a Multichoice playbook: repeat, repeat, repeat."

Sandile Msibi said:

"I would fire her too."

Thomas said:

"That's why there are prayer rooms. Those burpings are disturbing and can be offensive. She must control herself or work from home."

Hood Communist said:

"I'm so sorry about this. I know it may be painful to have to explain this to them. I'm sorry. Hey, and I'm not trying to be political about this."

Ngitshana said:

"This smells more like a smear campaign to derail Hon. Khakhau."

Democratic Alliance did not receive Liam Jacobs' resignation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the DA said it did not receive a resignation letter from former member Liam Jacobs. Jacobs defected from the party and joined the Patriotic Alliance.

Khakhau said that Jacobs' membership was automatically terminated for promoting another political party. She also denied allegations Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie made about coloured representatives. He said that the party did not have enough coloured representatives in provincial and national government structures.

Source: Briefly News