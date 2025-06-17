The Democratic Alliance confirmed that Liam Jacobs is no longer a member of the party

Jacobs, the DA's former MP, did an about-turn when he defected to join Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance

The party's spokesperson said it did not receive a resignation letter but considers his membership terminated for promoting another party, and denied that it lacked coloured representatives

JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that Liam Jacobs, the former Member of Parliament who joined the Patriotic Alliance on 13 June 2025, did not submit his resignation, and his membership was automatically terminated for promoting another political party. The party also refuted claims that it did not have coloured representatives in its structures.

DA confirms Liam Jacobs' exit from party

According to IOL, the DA did not submit a resignation letter when he jumped ship and joined Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gyton McKenzie's political party. Party spokesperson Karabp Khakhau said that the constitution of the DA states that anyone found to promote another political party will automatically lose their membership.

Khakhau also said that the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, who was appointed after the June 2024 general elections, was informed that he was no longer a member of the party. This meant that he was not a member of Parliament.

Why did Jacobs quit the DA?

In a livestream McKenzie posted on Facebook, Jacobs shared his decision to join the PA and referred to McKenzie as "father". He added that the DA used him during his tenure as a member of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture to undermine his new party.

The Democratic Alliance addressed Liam Jacob's defection to the Patriotic Alliance.

Source: Facebook

Khakhau responded and said that he was deployed to the Portfolio Committee based on his strengths. She also refuted McKenzie's claims that there was insufficient colored representation in the party. Khakhau said that he party has coloured leaders in its provincial structures.

South Africans weigh in

Nerixens commenting on IOL's Facebook post were not convinced of the DA's stance.

Johann Van Eck said:

"No loss. PA will deploy him to the Gauteng Legislature to become a sidekick of Lesufi."

Japhter Vincent said:

"I assume they paid him well or paid a certain part after those deep questions to Jordaan's department."

Shordey Shortts said:

"I hope he will do good with the PA because their MPs are mute. But I see the relationship with him and Gayton ending very quickly. Liam questions, and Gayton just wants power."

Future Bear said:

"Let me guess. Zille had something to do with this."

Marco Fiocchi said:

"Let's see if he sticks to what he's been preaching."

John Steenhuisen issues warning about GNU's fate

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance's president, John Steenhuisen that the fate of the Government of National Unity (GNU) rests on its performance. He called on the GNU to prioritise job creation and economic growth.

Steenhuisen said that the GNU would be dead in the water in 2029 if no real change is brought to the people of South Africa. He also said the party's performance in the upcoming local government elections would be determined by the GNU's performance.

