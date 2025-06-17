MK Party president Jacob Zuma was blasted on social media when he slammed the party's dissident members

Msholozi spoke during the launch of the MK Party's Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal on 16 June 2025

Zuma said that the party has had seven secretaries general and does not beg, and this drew criticism from the public

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist

CLERMONT, KWAZULU-NATAL — Jacob Zuma, the president of the MK Party, drew criticism over his comments in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal on 16 June 2025 about the frequency with which the official opposition changes secretaries-general.

Zuma slams undisciplined members

Msholozi addressed members of the party at the Christianenburg Sports Stadium during the launch of the party's youth league. He said the party was an organisation to liberate South Africa, not to make money. Zuma remarked that if a member veers off the party's beaten path, the party does not beg them.

Zuma added that the party has had seven secretary-generals because it does not play games. He remarked that the party will fire those who do wrong and commented that there are members who want to protest the leadership's decisions.

MKP's leadership struggles

Since its inception, the MK Party has had seven secretary-generals and has made multiple changes to leadership structures. Recently, Floyd Shivambu was removed as the party's secretary general after he visited fugitive church leader Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi on Good Friday in 2025.

The party also recently axed its former Mpumalanga convenor, Mary Phadi, who was replaced by the former Public Protector, Busi Mkhwebane. Mkhwebane joined the MK Party after she left the Economic Freedom Fighters.

MK Party members shown the door

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on X had mixed feelings about his statements.

ACMlambo said:

"Julius Malema once said Zuma will use you, and after he is done with you, he will dump you."

Bhekwa said:

"This man lacks self-evaluation and the ability to critically assess consistency and the fairness of his decisions."

Apostle Dr D Mekgwe said:

"It's a family NGO. Duduzile has birthrights. Floyd was a mere tenant."

Ndivhuwo M said:

"Jacob is one delusional octogenarian who is supposed to be spending time with his grandchildren."

SouthAfricanPatriot said:

"Tribal political party."

Mpumalanga MKP members welcome Shivambu's removal

In a related article, Briefly News reported that members of the MK Party in Mpumalanga welcomed the removal of Shivambu as the party's secretary-general. Shivambu was demoted after his controversial visit to Shepherd Bushiri, a fugitive from South African law.

Vivian Dlamini, one of the party members, accused Shibvambu of sidelining supporters of Mary Phadi. She hoped that things would improve after his removal.

