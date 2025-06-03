Floyd Shivambu has been removed from his position as the MK Party's Secretary-General

Party president Jacob Zuma released a statement in which he charged Shivambu with undertaking international trips and participating in activities opposed to the party's agenda

This referred to Shivambu's visit to fugitive Shepherd Bushiri, and South Africans noted that he was the fifth secretary-general to be axed from the position

Floyd Shivambu is no longer the MK Party's secretary-general.

JOHANNESBURG — President of the MK Party Jacob Zuma axed Floyd Shivambu from his position as the party's secretary-general for his visit to Shepherd Bushiri's church in Malawi during the Easter weekend. He has been redeployed to parliament.

Zuma axes Shivambu

The MK Party released a statement on its @MkhontoweSizwe X account on 3 June 2025. According to the statement, Shivambu's visit to Malawi, where he spent Easter Friday with the fugitive Shepherd Bushiri, violated Section 3 (j) of the party's Constitution. The section dealt with undertaking international trips and engaging in activities that are opposed to the party's agenda.

Zuma said the party's leadership met on 2 June to discuss the gravity of Shivambu's visit to Malawi. His visit was found to be against the spirit of the party's constitution. Various civil society groups also approached the party about the issue. Zuma has subsequently redeployed him to the National Assembly as a Member of Parliament.

Shivambu's trip to Malawi

Shivambu's visit to see Bushiri during the Easter weekend drew intense criticism from members of the public, political parties, and political analysts. He previously praised Bushiri, despite Bushiri escaping from South Africa after he was charged with money laundering.

The MK Party distanced itself from Shivambu's visit. It said that the visit was not sanctioned by the political party and that Shivambu went to Malawi in his capacity.

A political analyst said that Shivambu owed the party an explanation for his visit to Malawi. He pointed out that it did not bode well for Shivambu's future as the secretary-general.

Floyd Shivambu is no longer the MK Party's secretary-general.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on the tweet shared their views.

Gumgedle said:

"In just over a year, the party already had five SGs. This is a joke. What was Floyd doing there anyway?"

Malusi said:

"Congratulations to Duduzile,Nhlamulo and Bonginkosi."

Mondli said:

"You've killed the MKP. It will forever remain a KZN stockvel."

Lazolatukwayo said:

"Dudu is treated differently."

Anxiety said:

"Julius Malema's ancestors."

Ghostlady said:

"From EFF deputy president to MK's SG to Bushiri's prayer partner to MP? What a fall from revolutionary grace."

Shivambu refuses to apologise for visiting Bushiri

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shivambu defended his visit to Malawi. He refused to apologize for visiting the fugitive from South African law.

Shivambu said that going to attend a religious event was a personal choice for him. He said he wanted to listen to Bushiri's Easter sermon. He said Bushiri's money laundering charges have nothing to do with him.

