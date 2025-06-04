The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, shared his views on Floyd Shivambu's removal as the MK Party's secretary-general

MK Paryy president Jacob Zuma fired him as the secretary-general following his visit to Malawian pastor Shepherd Bushiri

Malema said that he has nothing to do with Shivambu and said if he comes to Parliament, he will find the EFF active

Julius Malema reacted to the removal of Floyd Shivambu as the MKP's secretary-general. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Elias Mbuwane/Gallo Images via Getty Images

NORTH WEST — Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema said on 4 June 2025 that he will not involve himself in Floyd Shivambu's matters. He spoke one day after Shivambu was removed as the MK Party's secretary-general because of his visit to Malawian pastor Shepherd Bushiri.

Julius Malema reacts to Shivambu's removal as SG

Malema spoke during the party's visit to actor Presley Chewneyagae's home in the North West. He said he does not work with Shivamhu anywhere and wants nothing to do with anything tying him to Shivambu.

"I'm not getting involved. Aya kwini yena?" he jokingly asked.

Malema said that the EFFis wortking in parliament. Heqdded that young people are running Parliament who are ready if he wants to impose himself and undermine the EFF's superior logic.

View the X video here:

Shivambu was shown the door

Shivambu's removal from his position as the MKP's secretary general after he visited Malawi, where he spent the previous Good Friday with Bushiri. The MK Party distanced itself from the visit, and he later defended himself, saying he was within his rights to attend any church of his choosing.

Julius Malema roasted Floyd Shivambu. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

South Africans roast Shivambu

Netizens commenting on X laughed and roasted Shivambu.

Emily said:

"Comrades are turning into content. SA politics is pure entertainment now. Ghosting was live and unbothered."

Nqobani Nkomo said:

"I'm so happy to see the CIC laughing like this."

Aythor said:

"Floyd is shaking."

Gumgedle asked:

"Zuma is poison. What was Floyd thinking?"

Sqwuite sid:

"Jacob Zuma made a big mistake by sidelining Floyd Shivambu. It will cost them big time."

FunnyF said:

"You can see Malema has a genuine soft spot for Floyd. He's just angry because of the betrayal. But he loves him."

Fighter Since 26 July 2013 said:

"People who said the EFF will die after Floyd's depature are crying for the EFF to take floyd."

Stallionheat02 said:

"MK is finished. I voted for them, but there is nothing. The SA has a game plan that is ahead by 100 years. What will MK achieve? If Zuma dies, what is the plan?"

Shivambu accepts redeployment to Parliament

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shivambu accepted his redeployment to Parliament. He spoke at a press briefing after he was demoted from his position as secretary-general.

Shivambu said that he was thankful for the leadership of the MK Party and that he got to serve as the secretary-general. He added that his visit to Malawi was unconstitutional and went against the party's policy.

