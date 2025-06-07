MK Party Member of Parliament Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said the party is unified and is not destabilised

Zuma-Sambudla spoke in Seshego, Polokwane in Limpopo on 6 June 2025, less than a week after the party removed Floyd Ahivambu as the secretary general

She said the party is growing and is experiencing challenges, and South Africans did not believe her

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — MK Party's Member of Parliament Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has slammed claims that there is disunity in the MK Party. She spoke in Seshego, Polokwane on 6 June 2025, days after Floyd Shivambu was removed from his position as secretary-general.

Duduzile Zuma addressed disunity claims

According to IOL, Zuma-Sambudla was in Limpopo during party activities and commented on the leadership battles in the party. She said that there is no destabilisation in the party. It is growing and will inevitably encounter many issues.

Zuma-Sambudla said that the party is still crawling and will soon occupy the Union Buildings. She said the party does things that make sense to the members of the party, and it should not matter how outsiders perceive their actions.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said the MK Party was united. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MK Party's leadership struggles

The MK Party has experienced a myriad of leadership struggles since its conception. These include conflicts between senior members and leaders of the party. Since the party was launched in 2024, it has had over three secretaries-general. It has also consistently changed leaders in different positions, and factionalism plagues the party.

There are currently two factions in the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal, which are vying for control of the party's seats in the province's legislature. The MK Party in Mpumalanga is also divided between a faction led by former convenor Mary Phadi and former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane.

What you need to know about MKP's leadership problems

South Africans disagree

Netizens commenting on IOL's Facebook post disputed Zuma-Sambudla's assertions.

Vuyani Daweti said:

"That time they changed SGs in 18 months and still refer to that as stability."

Doli Mzido Nontani said:

"Stable but critical."

Jimaro Banda said:

"The only party where members are dismissed at the dinner table."

Sibusiso M Nhlabatsi said:

"Says the shareholder and COO of the stokvel."

KaSijadu KaJama said:

"The real president has spoken."

Mzwanele Manyi removed as MKP's Chief whip

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mzwanele Manyi was removed as the party's Chief Whip in Parliament. This was allegedly because of a fallout between him and Hlophe.

Allegations surfaced that Hlophe accused Manyi of writing the speech Hlophe delivered during the State of the Nation Address debate. Zuma reportedly was unhappy with the speech.

