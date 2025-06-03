Sizwe Dhlomo shook his head after news got out that Floyd Shivambu got in trouble with the MK Party

The politician was removed as the party's secretary general, and Sizwe was not impressed

His comment was met with mixed reactions on social media, with others coming up with their own theories on why he was redeployed

Sizwe Dhlomo couldn't believe how Floyd Shivambu lost his job as the MK Party's Secretary General. Images: Instagram/ sizwedhlomo, Twitter/ FloydShivambu

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo fired shots at Floyd Shivambu after he was stripped of his role as secretary general of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

What did Sizwe Dhlomo say about Floyd Shivambu's drama with the MK Party?

Social media is at a standstill after Floyd Shivambu was removed from his role at the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Having only served in the party for a few months as secretary general, the Jacob Zuma-led party released a statement dated 3 June 2025 announcing Shivambu's redeployment:

"The National Officials have come to a decision to redeploy Commander Floyd Shivambu as the Secretary General of the party, and redeploy him to the National Assembly."

According to the statement, the decision was reached after Shivambu visited controversial Bishop Shepherd Bushiri, which goes against the MK Party Constitution:

"Undertaking international trips and participating in activities and programmes opposed to the agenda of the MK Party or an allied party."

Sizwe Dhlomo couldn't believe that Floyd Shivambu risked his job for Shepherd Bushiri. Images: Instagram/ sizwedhlomo, Twitter/ FloydShivambu

Source: UGC

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are currently being investigated and are expected to be extradited to South Africa. Sizwe Dhlomo had something to say about Floyd's misfortune:

"Imagine, going down over Bhushiri! SMH!"

Mzansi weighs in on Floyd Shivambu drama

Netizens said Shivambu's ties with Bushiri couldn't have been what put him in Jacob Zuma's bad books:

SthembiD said:

"I think this was just the best excuse they could give. They wanted him out for a very long time."

Uncle_Sbu07 wrote:

"It wasn't about Bushiri, but yeah, I get it, he messed up."

Luuungie_10U wasn't convinced:

"This is not about Bushiri, smh."

SisMokgaetje argued:

"The Bushiri issue is just a smokescreen act, it can't be all true. Now, MK party's top 6/7 is Zulu's only. Floyd did not fit there, shem."

People believe Floyd Shivambu’s visit to Malawi wasn't the real reason he was stripped of his role at the MK Party. Image: FloydShivambu

Source: Twitter

RichCA77 posted:

"Bushiri is an excuse. What is the problem with someone visiting a church of their choice? He fought with Dudu, the heir to the family business. It’s like fighting Bobby ko chiefs."

Ntaba__ added:

"It has nothing to do with Bushiri! The guy failed to bring the numbers!"

Jabu_Macdonald suspected:

"I think they always wanted to remove him, so this was a perfect opportunity."

Jikingqina responded:

"Bushiri or no Bushiri, Floyd was going, Duduzile said it."

Sizwe Dhlomo shares photo rubbing shoulders with David Mabuza

In more Sizwe Dhlomo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the radio personality rubbing shoulders with David Mabuza.

Netizens questioned the politician's whereabouts since his resignation as a member of parliament.

Meanwhile, others shared their theories on why Mabuza left parliament, with one person calling him a sell-out:

Mashukumbeya_P said:

"He sold the country to the Stellenbosch cabal in 2017, we are in this mess as a country because of him."

Source: Briefly News