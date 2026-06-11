Rapper Cassper Nyovest clapped back at people who accused him of being silent amid the anti-illegal immigration discourse

The chart-topping star has once again mentioned how he is tied to Malawi, reiterating that he is Proudly South African

His sentiments did not sit well with a lot of people who have called Cassper Nyovest out

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Cassper Nyovest has been accused of being Malawian. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

This all started when Cassper Nyovest spoke against the killings which rock various cities in Mzansi.

"Bro, if they could just deal with the Nkabis and the crime in South Africa, yoh it would be heaven on earth. What a beautiful country we would have. I hate reading about the killings and the kidnappings daily, bro."

X user @Sotobe_1 accused Cassper of being Malawian, since he has not said anything about illegal immigration. Much like many other local celebs, Cassper got called out for his silence on the protests and the entire discourse.

"This guy is truly from Malawi. His true colours are coming out every day."

However, Cass was ready with a clapback, saying he was not Malawian. But that did not stop him from acknowledging his Malawian roots, saying his grandfather is from the country.

“I’m not from Malawi; my grandfather was. Both my parents are South African, and that is what I am too. I am proudly South African! I am also proud of my Malawian roots, though, that’s my family’s history!!! I’m an African who loves Africa and its people. I’m not xenophobic at all!!!”

The rapper previously mentioned that his family tree starts in Malawi, with his grandfather having walked with a group to start a new life in South Africa.

“Performing in Malawi in December. Always special for me cause that's where my family tree starts. My grandfather walked from Malawi with a group of friends and settled in Potchefstroom. Started a business from nothing, and that's where I get my entrepreneurial skills from,” he said.

SA reacts to Cassper Nyovest

Below are some of the reactions online:

@soutafrikan replied:

"Cass, South Africans are not being Xenophobic, they're fighting against illegal immigration. Go grab a book, and learn to differentiate before you spew out rubbish. Kids look up to you."

@vote_checker stated:

"Remember, being born in South Africa does not make you a South African; You have opened a can of worms that will bite you. One of your parents was Malawian, thats where it will start. You brought this to urself. Don't cry."

@zibuseman said:

"If your grandfather is from Malawi, then your father is Malawian, meaning you are Malawian."

SA plans to boycott Makhadzi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi's upcoming One Woman Show has been hit with some negativity following her views on the recent attacks on the Tsonga people.

After receiving immense backlash on social media, Makhadzi tried to divert the attention to her December concert, but it backfired.

Source: Briefly News