Paul Roos Gymnasium is mourning the loss of cricket manager Brad Haller, with the news hitting the school community hard

Tributes have been pouring in online, with students and staff sharing heartfelt messages and condolences

Friends and colleagues remember him as a steady mentor figure who quietly made a big difference in young athletes’ lives

Paul Roos Gymnasius mourns the death of their teacher. Image: @Rhenisg Girls' High School

Source: Facebook

The Stellenbosch community is mourning the passing of Brad Haller, a staff member at a local secondary school. Locals shared their condolences.

The Paul Roos Gymnasium Secondary School in Stellenbosch is mourning the death of staff member Brad Haller. In the announcement shared by Rhenish Girls’ High School on 08 June 2026, the school extended condolences to the Haller family, friends, colleagues, and the wider Paul Roos community, describing his passing as a painful loss felt across the education and sporting environment.

"Rhenish Girls' High School would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and the Paul Roos community on the passing of a beloved staff member, Mr Brad Haller."

The cause of death has not been shared as yet.

Brad Haller had been a cricket manager at the Paul Roos Gymnasium.

Source: Getty Images

To be remembered within the school community

Brad Haller has been remembered in the Paul Roos Gymnasium community as a dedicated and well-respected staff member in the school’s sports office and cricket programme since 2021. He played an important role in keeping school sports running smoothly while also helping learners grow through guidance, discipline, and encouragement.

Colleagues and students described him as an approachable and committed presence who helped build a positive sporting environment and a strong sense of community. His passing has left a clear void, with tributes highlighting his lasting influence and the meaningful role he played in shaping learners both on and off the field. Club Cricket wrote:

“Brad has been an integral part of the Paul Roos Gymnasium cricket community and sports office since 2021."

View the Facebook post below:

Tributes pour in across social media

Messages of sympathy quickly spread across social media, with many expressing shock and sadness. Viewers took to the school's page to share their condolensces.

Craig Weatherdon wrote:

“Condolences to Brian and Family on such a tragic loss... My thoughts and prayers go out to you all. MHSRIP🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Belinda Cassisa added:

“I am so deeply shattered by the passing of so many young people. I don't know his family, but I am heartbroken for them. My deepest condolences. May they find strength and comfort in the grace and love of God. 💔”

Graham Charles Gardiner said:

“So sad ! May Brad RIP 🙏”

Wendy Elshove expressed:

“Condolences to family and friends MHDSRIP”

Erika Alexander wrote:

“Very sad Saturday..still tough to believe”

Allison Frauenstein added:

"😥💔😥 just the most devastating news”

More Briefly News Stories on losses

A Facebook post by Cartrack employee Gcina Dhladhla showing moments of joy resurfaced weeks after his tragic death, moving many people who reflected on his life and sudden passing.

Stellenbosch is mourning the death of 22-year-old student Antonio Britto, with tributes highlighting the shock of his passing and the impact he had on those who knew him.

The Sambo family has released a statement following the tragic stabbing death of their son in Mossel Bay, expressing grief and calling for justice as the community reacts with shock and condolences.

Source: Briefly News