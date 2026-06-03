The Department of Music at Stellenbosch University has shared a tribute to Antonio Amelio Alec Britto

He was a 22-year-old fourth-year International Relations student who passed away in the early hours of 30 May 2026

Antonio was raised in Roodepoort by a single mother and had recently lost his NSFAS funding, taking on two jobs to keep himself in school

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A young man who attended Stellenbosch University and passed away. Images: @Stellenbosch.Konservatorium

Source: Facebook

Stellenbosch University is grieving the loss of one of its own. The SU Konservatorium shared a tribute on 2 June 2026 for Antonio Amelio Alec Britto, a 22-year-old BA International Studies student.

He passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 30 May 2026. The Department of Music called him a valued and familiar presence at the Konservatorium's Endler Concert Series, where he regularly volunteered as a concert assistant and usher.

Antonio was not a music student by degree, but his love for classical music and his connection to the department made him a consistent and welcomed face at performances and festivals.

He had previously studied in the Piano Division and served as Chairperson of the former student society, Musicultus. The department said his leadership, musical talent and outgoing nature made him an integral part of their community over the years.

Who was Antonio Amelio Alec Britto

Antonio grew up in Roodepoort, Gauteng, where he was raised by his single mother alongside two siblings. Those who knew him described him as resilient, compassionate and driven. At Stellenbosch, he served as Vice-Chairperson of QueerUS in 2025 and 2026, a role he took seriously as someone committed to uplifting underrepresented students on campus.

When he lost his NSFAS funding, Antonio didn't stop. He took on two jobs to fund his own studies and keep going. Friends said that was just who he was. He was not one to give up.

The campaign to bring Antonio home

A BackaBuddy campaign was started by friend Tyron Adams to help Antonio's family cover the costs of his funeral, transportation between Cape Town and Gauteng, and accommodation.

Read the full tribute below:

Stellenbosch community mourns Antonio

Those who knew him and those who didn't shared their grief on the school's Facebook page:

@Mercia Steyn said:

"My sincere condolences to the bereaved families 💔🌹😢"

@Rentia Robbertze wrote:

"Nooo! This is such sad news. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. I did not know him personally, but felt like I did, because he was such a prominent persona at the Endler. This is a huge loss to all of us."

@Charisma Bothma Fortune said:

"So sad. What a brilliant young man with a bright future."

@Anna Goncalves wrote:

"How sad!! Condolences. We are losing too many of our youngsters."

@Eulynn Vermeulen said:

"Can't even begin to imagine the pain of losing someone so full of life and potential. May Antonio's legacy live on through the countless lives he touched 🙏💔"

@Brian Cleophas wrote:

"A sad state of affairs, RIP, my sincere condolences to the family, friends, and those who knew him."

@David Bradshaw said:

"RIP with God 🙏🙏🙏 May his family be comforted at this time."

A young man from Cape Town. Images: @Stellenbosch.Konservatorium

Source: Facebook

More tragedies in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a former PSL star who passed away after a car accident, with tributes flooding in from fans across the country.

recently reported on a former PSL star who passed away after a car accident, with tributes flooding in from fans across the country. A University of the Free State student collapsed on campus and never got to walk across the stage to receive the degree she had worked years to earn.

A 19-year-old from Limpopo was fatally stabbed in Mossel Bay and the conflicting stories about why it happened have left South Africa deeply unsettled.

Source: Briefly News