“Top of His Class”: Katlehong Grade 11 Pupil Goes to Japan for Outstanding Maths and Science Results
- Dada Lwandle, a Grade 11 learner from Mpilisweni Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation in Katlehong, was selected to travel to Japan
- He got the privilege after finishing top of his class in Maths and Physical Sciences in Term 4 of 2025
- Photos of Dada in Japan show him in his school uniform attending workshops, taking notes and interacting with people from around the country
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A Grade 11 learner from Katlehong is making South Africa proud after his exceptional academic performance earned him a trip to Japan.
Dada Lwandle attends Mpilisweni Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation on Ndlovu Street in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, where he was named the top learner in both Physical Sciences and Mathematics during Term 4 of 2025.
His results were good enough to get him selected for an international programme in Japan, and photos of him there have been shared by the school.
The images show Dada in full school uniform, representing both his school and his country. He's seen sitting in workshops with pen and paper, taking notes as different people came together around Maths and Science. In one photo, he's standing with a monk. In others, he's posing with people he'd never have met without this opportunity.
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The school behind the achievement
Mpilisweni isn't your average township school. It was officially launched by the Gauteng Department of Education in February 2024 as a School of Specialisation, with a focus on Manufacturing and Logistics.
The school is located in Katlehong, 28km south-east of Johannesburg, and serves learners from one of Gauteng's most active economic development corridors.
Learners there have built a solar-powered smart truck, created DNA profiling systems, and run a fully automated smart factory that bakes and sells bread to nearby schools for R9.90 a loaf.
The school is a no-fee school and still manages a 90% plus matric pass rate every year. Principal Mr Sinqaba leads the school with a focus on putting learners first and driving excellence.
Japan opens doors for SA learners
Programmes like the SAKURA Science Exchange, sponsored by the Japan Science and Technology Agency, invite outstanding high school students from around the world to Japan for short-term exchanges focused on cutting-edge science and technology.
International Maths and Science Olympiad programmes also bring top secondary school students to Japanese cities to compete and collaborate at the highest level. For a Grade 11 learner from Katlehong to be part of something like this is a big deal.
More on SA academic excellence
- A 20-year-old student from Thohoyandou walked away with so many awards at her university ceremony that the moment she shared them with her parents left the entire faculty in tears.
- Briefly News also reported that two Grade 8 learners from Gauteng built something so impressive it took them from a provincial competition all the way to an international stage.
- A UKZN graduate with the highest average in his faculty got into Oxford, but what almost stopped him from getting there left many surprised.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za