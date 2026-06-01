Congolese Nationals Sentenced for Raping Multiple Women in Ekurhuleni
TAUNG, NORTH WEST— The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed life sentences imposed by the Taung Regional Court on two Congolese nationals, Musore Djosia, 32, and Hasuamni Handre Saluma, 36. They were convicted of two counts of rape, sexual assault, and contravening the Immigration Act. The incident occurred on 3 April 2022 near Seoding Village in Taung.
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According to the NPA, evidence showed the accused falsely presented themselves as traditional healers. A family member invited them to assist with spiritual challenges. The victims' uncle later left the residence, leaving the accused with the family.
During the purported ritual, which involved approximately ten participating family members who paid for the services, both accused raped and sexually assaulted three victims aged 22, 36, and 48.
False Traditional Healers Convicted
Following investigations, the accused were arrested and denied bail. It was established that they were unlawfully present in South Africa. The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. State Prosecutor Rebaona Mokgopa argued the accused exploited trust and undermined legitimate traditional healers. The court agreed, finding they betrayed the victims who relied on them for assistance.
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The court imposed a sentence of a R2,000 fine or two years' imprisonment for the Immigration Act violation, life imprisonment for the two counts of rape, and eight years' imprisonment for sexual assault. These sentences were ordered to run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of life imprisonment for each accused. The accused were entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders which was made public in 2025. North West Director of Public Prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari commended the prosecutor and investigating officers for securing justice.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za