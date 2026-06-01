TAUNG, NORTH WEST— The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed life sentences imposed by the Taung Regional Court on two Congolese nationals, Musore Djosia, 32, and Hasuamni Handre Saluma, 36. They were convicted of two counts of rape, sexual assault, and contravening the Immigration Act. The incident occurred on 3 April 2022 near Seoding Village in Taung.

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Two Congolese nationals are in prison for jail. Image: SimpleImages

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According to the NPA, evidence showed the accused falsely presented themselves as traditional healers. A family member invited them to assist with spiritual challenges. The victims' uncle later left the residence, leaving the accused with the family.

During the purported ritual, which involved approximately ten participating family members who paid for the services, both accused raped and sexually assaulted three victims aged 22, 36, and 48.

False Traditional Healers Convicted

Following investigations, the accused were arrested and denied bail. It was established that they were unlawfully present in South Africa. The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. State Prosecutor Rebaona Mokgopa argued the accused exploited trust and undermined legitimate traditional healers. The court agreed, finding they betrayed the victims who relied on them for assistance.

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The court imposed a sentence of a R2,000 fine or two years' imprisonment for the Immigration Act violation, life imprisonment for the two counts of rape, and eight years' imprisonment for sexual assault. These sentences were ordered to run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of life imprisonment for each accused. The accused were entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders which was made public in 2025. North West Director of Public Prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari commended the prosecutor and investigating officers for securing justice.

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Source: Briefly News