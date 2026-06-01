Former Ekurhuleni Municipal Manager Dr Imogen Mashazi is back in the national spotlight after the Democratic Alliance (DA) opened a criminal corruption case against her

The charges are linked to allegations of a R3.5 million private jet trip to London, as well as claims of receiving kickbacks related to municipal tenders in the City of Ekurhuleni

The case follows Mashazi’s controversial appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where she faced allegations of abuse of power and misconduct

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DA in Gauteng laid corruption charges against Imogen Mashazi. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/X and @DAGateung/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Dr Imogen Mashazi has returned to the national spotlight following her controversial appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in December 2025, as the Democratic Alliance (DA) has now laid formal corruption charges against the former Ekurhuleni City Manager.

The charges come after reports linking the former municipal manager at the Ekurhuleni municipality to a R3.5 million luxury private jet trip to London in 2022, allegedly arranged by businessman Ze Nxumalo. The trip has since drawn scrutiny over possible links to municipal tender beneficiaries.

DA lays charges against Mashazi

The DA in Gauteng confirmed that it opened a criminal case against Mashazi on 1 June 2026, arguing that the allegations point to broader patterns of corruption and procurement irregularities within the City of Ekurhuleni.

“Public funds belong to service delivery, not greedy politicians and officials. Ekurhuleni’s former City Manager, Imogen Mashazi, must be held accountable for her dodgy dealings with municipal funds,” the party said.

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Inside the R3.5 M trip

Briefly News previously reported that Mashazi was accompanied by her husband and two others on the three-day trip in July 2022 during her tenure as the City Manager of Ekurhuleni. This was despite her earning R3.1 million per annum. Reports from News24 revealed that Mashazi and her entourage reportedly splurged at the Corinthia Hotel, where rooms range from R15,000 to R95,000 per night. The jet they travelled in cost R2.5 million. Costs included R113,000 for fuel, R25,000 for sustaining the cabin crew, R80,000 for the crew, R17,000 for catering, R40,000 for passenger tax, and R45,000 for parking fees. Mashazi denied the trip was funded by money from the city and said the media was harassing her.

Mashazi appeared before Madlanga Commission

The latest allegations have propelled Mashazi back into the spotlight following her appearance at the Madlanga Commission in December 2025. At the inquiry, she responded to allegations of abuse of power and claims that she shielded senior officials, including Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department top cop Julius Mkhwanazi.

.Mashazi, who is no stranger to the good life drew scrutiny after South Africans criticised her demeanour after many combative exchanges with commissioners, mostly Advocate Sello Mahlape. Her fashion has come into the spotlight after netizens focused on her luxury handbags, in light of accusations of corruption, irregular expenditures and boosting the salaries of those in her favour.

Members from the DA in Gauteng. Image: @DAGauteng/X

Source: Twitter

Former Municipal Manager's 'doctor' title questioned

Previously, Briefly News reported that Advocate Mahlape Sello questioned her about her doctoral title in relation to the qualifications listed on her CV during her appearance at the Madlanga Commission. Sello sought clarification on Mashazi's qualifications, stating that her CV says her highest qualification is a Master's in Nursing Science from Rand Afrikaans University and a Bachelor's degree in DUT Tech Phil Nursing Science, but no doctorate.

Source: Briefly News