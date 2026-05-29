Two officials attached to the Office of the Premier in Mpumalanga were arrested for a murder that happened in 2023

Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, praised the investigating officers in the matter

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the arrests, with many noting how supposedly trusted individuals were nabbed

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South Africans welcomed the arrests of two officials from the Mpumalanga Premier’s office. Image: Diy13

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

MPUMALANGA – South Africans have welcomed the arrests of two government officials for murder.

The suspects, who were arrested on 27 May 2026, were nabbed by members of the Tshwane District Organised Crime Investigation unit. Both men are understood to be officials in the Office of the Premier in Mpumalanga.

They were arrested in connection with the murder of Mabidi Mashaba, a senior government official at the Mpumalanga Provincial Government.

Mashaba was gunned down in 2023

Mashaba, who was investigating allegations that individuals secured government positions using fraudulent qualifications, was murdered in September 2023.

He was travelling from Mpumalanga to Pretoria when his vehicle came under attack. The vehicle was hit with more than 20 bullets, and the suspects made off with his work laptop and sensitive documents. He later passed away in the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Acting National Commissioner applauds the investigating team

Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, welcomed the arrests and applauded the investigating team.

“The arrest of the two suspects demonstrates SAPS’ unwavering commitment to ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the investigation of serious and organised crimes, particularly cases involving the targeted killing of individuals serving the interests of justice and accountability within government institutions,” she said.

South Africans weigh in on the arrests

Social media users also welcomed the arrests, with many noting how more government and law enforcement officials were suddenly being arrested for crimes.

Kes Thandroyen said:

“Love seeing this news.”

Palesa Moroenyane stated:

“Thank you, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Ever since his July 2025 State of the Nation Address, we’ve seen a real difference in the criminal justice system. All the entities have upped the game against crime. You are a shining example of what it means to be a dedicated public servant.”

Reagan Naidoo asked:

“How did this country end up this way? Every day, something is going on. Not one positive story, but voters must be proud.”

Loggie Vimla Govender added:

“This is absolutely good news. Let the wheels of justice roll for the Mashaba family. We all know why he was murdered.”

Phogole'a Phogole Phogole noted:

“Our so-called protectors are the ones involved in all sorts of crimes.”

Manjoma Msutfu agreed:

“The criminals are in the Premier’s office. It's worrying.”

Hulisani Ernest questioned:

“And these are the people that we should trust?”

Sg Wilss stated:

“I wish the Madlanga Commission worked permanently to track down all the criminals.”

Other shootings which were suspected hits

Briefly News reported that there have been other shootings of late in Gauteng, which were believed to be hits.

A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Milpark Hospital on Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

A Johannesburg lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight in March 2026, shocking both the legal and athletics communities.

A week later, police were probing an assassination attempt after a woman was left fighting for her life after a Bedfordview shooting.

Source: Briefly News