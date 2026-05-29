PRETORIA, GAUTENG– A Pretoria, Gauteng woman's survival instincts kicked in when she maintained total composure during an unexpected robbery on 27 May 2026.

A Tshwane woman played it cool during a robbery. Image: South_Agency

Source: Getty Images

MDN News posted a video of the incident on its @MDNNewss X account. Dashcam footage shows two suspects in the vehicle with the woman. One suspect is in the backseat while the other is seated in the passenger seat next to the woman.

Woman keeps her cool during robbery

The suspect with the gun tells the woman that he was not expecting the driver of the vehicle to be a woman. The driver laughs it off and apologises. She then pleads with them not to rob her because she has children. The suspect demands that she open her bank app and instructs her to transfer the money. The suspect repeatedly states that he was not expecting her to be a woman.

The suspect suddenly notices the dashcam and asks her where the footage is. She feigns ignorance and says she doesn't know how to retrieve the footage from the phone. He struggles to find the footage and gives up before apologising for robbing her and leaving the vehicle. The woman, visibly shaken, drives away.

View the footage on X here.

Robbery in safe neighbourhood goes viral

In a related article, Briefly News reported that CCTV footage of a robbery showed that even safe neighbourhoods are not immune to criminal activity. The clip shows the robber springing on the victim with no warning or hesitation. The robbery was over before she could process what had happened.

Source: Briefly News