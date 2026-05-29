CCTV Footage Shows Pretoria Woman Maintaining Composure During Robbery
PRETORIA, GAUTENG– A Pretoria, Gauteng woman's survival instincts kicked in when she maintained total composure during an unexpected robbery on 27 May 2026.
MDN News posted a video of the incident on its @MDNNewss X account. Dashcam footage shows two suspects in the vehicle with the woman. One suspect is in the backseat while the other is seated in the passenger seat next to the woman.
Woman keeps her cool during robbery
The suspect with the gun tells the woman that he was not expecting the driver of the vehicle to be a woman. The driver laughs it off and apologises. She then pleads with them not to rob her because she has children. The suspect demands that she open her bank app and instructs her to transfer the money. The suspect repeatedly states that he was not expecting her to be a woman.
The suspect suddenly notices the dashcam and asks her where the footage is. She feigns ignorance and says she doesn't know how to retrieve the footage from the phone. He struggles to find the footage and gives up before apologising for robbing her and leaving the vehicle. The woman, visibly shaken, drives away.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
View the footage on X here.
Robbery in safe neighbourhood goes viral
In a related article, Briefly News reported that CCTV footage of a robbery showed that even safe neighbourhoods are not immune to criminal activity. The clip shows the robber springing on the victim with no warning or hesitation. The robbery was over before she could process what had happened.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za