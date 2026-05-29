WESTERN CAPE– The past of Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi has returned to haunt her after an investigation into allegations of earning R50,000 as a municipal manager while using a fake degree 13 years ago resurfaced. This was after Mokoena-Zondi appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on 28 May 2026 after her arrest.

MK Party Chief Whip Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi's past ghosts have returned. Image: @IamMzilikazi

Source: Twitter

Journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika posted a tweet on his @IamMzilikazi X account and revealed that Mokoena-Zondi used a fake Bachelor of Commerce degree when she was appointed as a municipal manager. IOL reported in 2013 that Mokoena-Zondi resigned as the Municipal manager of the Ingwe Municipality outside Pietermaritzburg.

View the tweet on X here:

Mokoena-Zondi’s fake degree row

IOL reported that Mokoena-Zondi, who went by the name Seeng Mokoena-Brown, alleged that she obtained the degree in 2001. She resigned after an investigation into the allegations was launched. She had denied, however, that she had a degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA) and that she resigned because of a fake degree. She clarified that she resigned because of an illness and internal politics in the municipality.

She said that she obtained a certificate in Management and Development in Municipal Finance from Wits University. Mokoena-Zondi is facing allegations that she compelled MK Party MPs to give 60% of their salaries under the guise of gathering funds for party president Jacob Zuma's legal battle. She was released on R30,000 bail.

MK Party stands with the Chief Whip

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the MK Party defended Mokoena-Zondi. The party’s Secretary-General, Sibonelo Nomvalo, weighed in on her previous criminal convictions.

Source: Briefly News