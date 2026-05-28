CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Member of Parliament Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi was arrested on 28 May 2026.

An MK Party MP is in jail. Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika, who tweeted about the arrest on his @IamMzilikazi X account, Mokoena-Zondi was charged after three members of the MK Party opened a case of fraud and extortion against her. Their members alleged that she was demanding that they pay a portion of their salaries to her if they wanted to remain MPs.

View the tweet on X here:

Mokoena-Zondi's arrest took place days after the party removed Nhlamulo Ndhlela from his position as the spokesperson. He was replaced by Sfiso Mahlangu on 18 May 2026. Rumours suggested that Ndhlela's removal was caused by internal conflict within the organisation.

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However, Ndhlela quelled perspectives of tension between him and his replacement after praising him following his appointment. He said Mahlangu is the best person to replace him.

Mahlangu responded and reminisced on a conversation the two had at the Joburg Theatre on an unspecified date and added that the life of the black child needed to change.

MK Party demands Ramaphosa resign

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the party was baying for President Cyril Ramaphosa's blood after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Section 89 Panel report be referred to an impeachment committee.

The party, which is no fan of Ramaphosa, called on the President to step down while impeachment proceedings are initiated against him.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News