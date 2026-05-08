The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has weighed in on the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding the Phala Phala matter

The party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a despicable and dishonourable person

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the MK Party's calls for the president to step down amid the ruling

The MK Party called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign following the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the Phala Phala matter.

The ConCourt ruled that the National Assembly had acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery at President Ramaphosa’s game farm.

The Section 89 Independent Panel Report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of a robbery at his game farm. Despite the report’s findings, Parliament chose not to take action against Ramaphosa, which led to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Transformation Movement to approach the ConCourt.

MK Party calls on Ramaphosa to step down

In the wake of the ruling that Parliament now must set up an impeachment committee which will probe the case fully, the MK Party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, called on Ramaphosa to resign.

“The despicable, dishonourable president must do the honourable thing and resign and end this torturous process that South Africans have had to endure,” he said.

In addition to Ramaphosa resigning, Ndhlela also said that criminal charges should be laid against Ramaphosa, and he could join his nephew, Morgan Maumela, in court.

The ConCourt ruled that the National Assembly had acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery at President Ramaphosa’s game farm. Image: Camilla Richetti

Source: Getty Images

Ndhlela wants Parliament to hold Ramaphosa accountable

The MK Party spokesperson also said that this was a chance for Parliament to hold the President accountable.

He added that there were also a lot of unresolved questions surrounding the robbery at the game farm, which needed to be further scrutinised.

“We can’t afford, as a country, to have a president implicated in such matters,” he stated.

South Africans react to MK Party’s call

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the MK Party’s call for Ramaphosa to step down, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Phuti Sam said:

“That won't happen. Zuma must be arrested first.”

Bongani Radebe noted:

The judgment is about Parliament’s constitutional failure, not the President’s conduct. No impeachment committee has sat. No decision has been made.”

Ntodeni Khorommbi agreed:

“The judgment was about Parliament, not an individual.”

Mzoxolo Tshaka asked:

“Why do I have a sense that the EFF and MK Party are not at ease with their victory? Why are they calling for the president to resign when they have confidence in impeaching him? Do they know something we don’t?”

Jethro Madiega questioned:

“After resignation, you decide to take JZ to be our President?”

Tina Butler stated:

“Cyril was not found guilty by a court of law yet. So cut the political stuff or the trial by media. It does not impress me. Parliament is not a court of law. If he is found to be guilty by a court of law, I will pay attention. Just like Julius and Jacob were found guilty by a court of law. (On some charges, not all of them).”

Patrick Underwood said:

“Surely Zuma should be in jail then.”

Mboneleli Yono added:

“We don't take MKP seriously. Those people are controlled by emotions.”

Jeremy Kamo asked:

“Resign for what? Wena.”

What you need to know about the Phala Phala case

ANC committed to the rule of law following ConCourt ruling

Briefly News also reported that the African National Congress (ANC) weighed in on the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding the Phala Phala saga.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu emphasised that the party was committed to the rule of law following the ruling.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Bhengu's comments about the ANC's views on the ConCourt's ruling.

Source: Briefly News