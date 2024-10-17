President Cyril Ramaphosa faced some tough questions in parliament about the Phala Phala matter

The MK Party argued that those who found the president not guilty were hired by him

ATM's Vuyolwethu Zungula stated that the president was supposed to set an example for the nation

MK Party's Dr John Hlope and ATM's Vuyolwethu Zungula questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa about the findings of a report into Phala Phala. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Wikus de Wet/ Brenton Geach.

The MK Party isn’t going to let the Phala Phala matter fade into obscurity.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) recently confirmed that they would not prosecute anyone in relation to the crime, a decision that didn’t sit well with many political parties.

The matter relates to millions that were stolen from the president’s game farm in Limpopo and his conduct thereafter.

During a question-and-answer session in parliament, opposition parties grilled President Cyril Ramaphosa on the matter, with the MK Party leading the way.

MK Party raises recommendations of Section 89 report

The official opposition in parliament, the MK party, questioned whether the president would look into recommendations made in the Section 89 report, given his promise to fight corruption.

The report, conducted by an independent panel, found that the president may have violated the Constitution and committed serious misconduct regarding Phala Phala.

Addressing whether he would deal with the findings, Ramaphosa said that the National Assembly chose not to refer the report to an inquiry.

He added that, to date, numerous law enforcement agencies had conducted investigations and found no wrongdoing on his part. He explained that these include SARS, the Hawks and the Public Protector and that he made himself available whenever they needed anything.

Ramaphosa added that the Constitutional Court will hear arguments in December about whether the National Assembly made the right decision.

Dr Hlope fires back

In response to the president’s statement, the MK Party’s leader in parliament, Dr John Hlope, argued that the president himself hired all the heads of the law enforcement agencies. He also questioned whether the person at the NPA who cleared Ramaphosa was vetted.

Ramaphosa reiterated that the matter would still be heard in court, as he asked that the process be allowed to continue. He added that he was fully confident in the process.

ATM also question Ramaphosa

African Transformation Movement president Vuyolwethu Zungula asked if Ramaphosa didn’t feel guilty that he, as the first citizen, was supposed to set an example for everyone else. He argued that so many others were arrested for similar crimes but that the president was getting away with it,

Ramaphosa once more argued that the National Assembly’s decision was challenged and would still be heard in the land's highest court.

“I do think that process should be allowed to unfold,” he said.

