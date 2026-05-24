Lebo M appeared in a video at Nedbank International Polo on 16 May 2026, following reports that he was married for the fifth time

He introduced his wife Nomoya Dube, following South Africa's commentary about the newlywed couple and dove into a tumultuous love life

The Iconic musician was in headlines for divorce in 2025, and by April 2026 he was reportedly married to Nomoya Refloe Dube

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lebo M openly addressed questions about his fifth marriage to Nomoya Dube. Image: @craiglist

Source: Instagram

A video of Lebo M with his new wife Nomoya surfaced on TikTok on 23 May 2026. The music composer confidently answered direct questions about his notoriety when it comes to marriage. The public has a running joke that the musician is on his 10th wife, and he set the record straight that she was officially wife number five.

In a video on TikTok by @craigsalist Lebo M proudly presented his wife and said that she was his final stop. Lebo M insisted that she was his final happy chapter. The two met when he was casting for The Last Queen Standing, which is his upcoming project. His wife was beautifully dressed in a MaXhosa number, and so was he. Watch the video of Lebo M and his wife below:

South Africans amazed by Lebo M and wife

Many people thought that the video of the famous composer and his wife was fascinating. Viewers continued to make jokes about his multiple past marriages. Read the comments about Lebo M's marriage below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lebo M became Instagram official with his wife Nomoya Dube. Image: @thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Faffie commented:

"I hope she sticks with him, at this rate, he's moving so fast that we'll all end up marrying him at some point."

Bossalina joked about Lebo's past:

"I know his lawyers are TIRED of drafting prenups😭"

Tracey Zondi analysed:

"He’s too busy talking about himself and admiring himself, he didn't answer how they met, yes on set but share the actual love story? "

Unbothered was amused:

"I love the fact that he wants everyone to taste marriage. He is the birthday."

PinkettMokgothu added to the humour:

"Our minister of marriage himself."

MmabonaSA was happy for Lebo M

"Why am I genuinely happy for him🥰💯. I love this. "

Brendylicious wrote:

"Ayikho indoda ethanda umshado njengo Lebo M. What number is this one? I lost track at number 5."

SimplymsWin said:

"Next week he will be asking for the designer clothes he bought her."

Nandi. remarked:

"This time next year, there will be another 'last final' one😂🤞🏾"

Lebo M's new wife is reportedly in the hospital

Briefly News previously reported that Grammy-award-winning music producer Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake's alleged new wife, Nomoya Refiloe Dube, was reportedly rushed to the hospital recently. Morake previously trended on social media after ending his engagement to his on-and-off again fiancée, Mel Ntsala, after a few weeks together.

BuzzLifeNews reported on its X account on Saturday, 25 April 2026, that Dube has been rushed to the hospital. A source reveals to the publication that Morake’s wife, known by her fans as Moya, was reportedly admitted to the emergency room.

Source: Briefly News