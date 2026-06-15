The South African Police Service was on high alert in Durban after Ngizwe Mchunu and March and March members sparked anger

The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that numerous Malawians who were processed for repatriation were in the country illegally

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the comments by Malawian nationals and the actions of Mchunu

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Angry Malawian nationals were unhappy with Ngizwe Mchunu in Durban. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - South Africans have been left divided online about the scenes that unfolded outside Sherwood Hall grounds in Durban on Monday, 15 June 2026.

Tensions threatened to boil over after Malawian nationals, who have been camping at the ground for over a week, grew angry at the sight of Ngizwe Mchunu and members of March and March.

Mchunu, as well as March and March, have been calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country, giving them until 30 June 2026 to depart.

Numerous demonstrations have been held across the country against illegal immigrants in recent months, but this has fuelled allegations by other African countries that there were xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Police step in to contain violence

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) had to step in to prevent any violence after an angry crowd of Malawian nationals caught sight of Mchunu. The group, who were wielding sticks, said they were happy to leave South Africa, but didn’t want Mchunu around them, viewing his presence as a provocation.

One Malawian warned that Mchunu was going to get attacked if he remained in the area.

"This guy must go. We do not want to see his face here. He must go back," the man shouted.

Another man questioned why March and March and Mchunu were targeting fellow Africans.

“What they are doing is wrong; even God will punish him. I am black, he is also black, why is he treating us like dogs? We just want transport to go back home," the man exclaimed.

Malawian government repatriate nationals

The group at the Sherwood Hall grounds are expected to be repatriated soon, as the Malawian government continues its voluntary repatriation efforts.

On Sunday, 14 June 2026, eight buses carrying 645 Malawian nationals departed from Durban. That departure followed on from the 670 individuals who were already successfully processed and sent home.

A total of 980 Malawians were also deported directly from the Lindela Repatriation Centre. A huge number remain at the Durban site, with the Department of Home Affairs confirming that 1,100 Malawians processed for repatriation were in the country illegally.

South Africans are divided by the situation

Social media users weighed in on the tensions, sharing mixed reactions to it. Some questioned why Mchunu was there, saying he should have stayed away, while others saw nothing wrong with it.

Tichaona Garai said:

“My question is, what is he doing there? Isn’t that intimidation?”

Celany Ka Msuthu agreed:

“What is he doing there? We don't have to rub it in like that. Let them go in peace.”

Amanda Eluthy Divouria exclaimed:

“I’m glad he was chased.”

Deli Mdabe asked:

“He must go where? Ngizwe is home?”

Bathie Zilwa agreed:

“Ngizwe is in his homeland. Finish.”

Aurelia McEwen stated:

“Anti-illegal foreigner protesters need to stay away. Not go and gloat. Why did they go there?”

Samuel Chirambo questioned:

“So, he wants to provoke them now? Those people are already leaving.”

Khaya Gabachev Vellem stated:

“Ngizwe is a South African. He can go anywhere he wants, without being told by any illegal foreigner.”

Other stories about Mchunu

Briefly News has covered several articles from different angles about Mchunu, particularly about the fact that his home was burnt down.

A video of Mchunu's home in Mbumbulu burning down sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Mchunu’s son has spoken out after a fire destroyed parts of their family home in Mbumbulu.

A crowdfunding campaign launched after Mchunu’s Mbumbulu home was allegedly torched reportedly failed.

Source: Briefly News