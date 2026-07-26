SAPS officers joined military paratroopers at an indoor ceremony and attempted to match their drills

A TikTok video of the officers losing their footing and tumbling to the floor went viral on TikTok

South Africans online were in stitches watching the officers giving it their best shot

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Some South African Police Service officers became the unexpected star of a military event after a tumble on the floor left the internet in tears. The video, posted by TikTok user @fatimawamasole on 24 July 2026, was filmed inside what appears to be a hall with stained-glass windows.

SAPS officers leave South African amused among paratroopers in a TikTok video. Image: @fatimawamasole

Source: TikTok

Military personnel in camouflage uniforms are lined up in an orderly queue, with a Military Police officer in a high-visibility vest keeping watch over the proceedings. The atmosphere is ceremonial and disciplined, exactly the kind of setting where things are not supposed to go wrong. But go wrong they did.

SAPS join paratroopers

As paratroopers performed by @fatimawamasole, a SAPS officer in the group attempted to follow along. What happened next was not textbook. He lost control, hit the floor, and turned in the wrong direction, leaving onlookers caught between concern and laughter.

One commenter noted that the officer even had his firearm on his waist, which may not have helped his balance. Others pointed out that not everyone in that room was a trained paratrooper, and the difference showed. Watch the moment that stopped Mzansi in its tracks:

Mzansi reacts to SAPS tumbling

Despite the laughter, the general sentiment was one of lighthearted affection. The officer showed up, gave it a go, and landed in the hearts of South Africans everywhere, floor and all. South Africans in the comments section were not holding back:

@stability wrote:

"Kodwa SAPS 😂😂😂😂😂"

@Tebogo_Mere 🇿🇦 said:

"I knew it SAPS never disappoints 😞🤣"

@🐊 Kwena Molapo HRH 🐊 observed:

"SAPS has a gun on his waist, maybe that's why he can't do the same dives."

@Josey🌸 admitted:

"I was waiting to see the policeman 😂😂😂"

@Caiphus offered some perspective:

"All paratroopers are soldiers but not all soldiers are paratroopers."

@Pulenkie gave credit where it was due:

"Proud of you SAPS, at least you tried that."

@Donny Mpax added:

"SAPS member didn't want to be left behind 😂 he even turned to wrong side."

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Source: Briefly News