A video filmed inside a Spar supermarket captured a police officer bypassing the queue at a till, with an on-screen caption accusing him of harassing staff and customers

The clip sparked heated debate online, with many South Africans divided over whether uniformed officers on duty are exempt from queuing in public spaces

Several viewers argued that armed law enforcement personnel are not required to queue for safety reasons, while others pushed back on the entitlement

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video filmed inside a Spar supermarket on 15 July 2026 stirred up strong opinions across South Africa. A police officer argued in an attempt to skip the queue at a checkout till.

An SAPS officer tries to skip ahead in the queue. Image: @wedit43

Source: TikTok

The clip, posted by TikTok user @wedoit43, shows a man in an orange and yellow high-visibility safety vest standing at a till. The caption accused the officer of harassing Spar employees and customers because he did not want to queue.

SAPS skips the queue

The video by @wedoit43 quickly divided opinion online. Many viewers argued that uniformed officers on duty are not required to stand in queues, citing both safety concerns and standard practice for public servants in uniform. There is no legal provision that permits on-duty South African Police Service (SAPS) members to skip queues as private citizens at public facilities such as shops. The exception is only when they are on official police business. Watch the Spar queue dispute that divided Mzansi below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to queue dispute

South Africans flooded the comments section with their views:

@Portia Nomonde Radebe said:

"But guys, public servants on duty DO NOT queue😳 we all know this"

@Bongiwe_khabazela wrote:

"I thought we all knew that people in uniform don't queue"

@shakazulu shared:

"That man serves the community he doesn't have to que bosso"

@⭕Tumelo Motaung⭕ explained:

"Guyssssssss awww kodwa Mzansi ey. A person who works under law enforcement, especially when S/he is carrying a firearm, does not queue; criminals might try to disarm that person, and many people could be injured, so to avoid such incidents myekeni adlule Let them pass, pay and go"

@SkyGhost cautioned:

"Until he fails to respond to your emergency 😔"

@BlaqAphroDiety added:

"People in uniform don't queue"

@Sphiwe ngwenya noted:

"Guys, you must learn essential workers don't queue"

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

A Johannesburg man sparked a heated debate after accusing a SAPS officer of abusive language in a viral TikTok video.

South African Police Service (SAPS) provoked accusations of police brutality amid their efforts to apprehend residents during a chaotic clash.

A viral TikTok video featured a South African traffic officer, V Chiloane, who upheld professionalism during a dispute over a missing number plate with a BMW driver.

Source: Briefly News