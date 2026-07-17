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"He Serves the Community": SAPS Officer Sparks Queue Controversy at Spar in TikTok Video
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"He Serves the Community": SAPS Officer Sparks Queue Controversy at Spar in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A video filmed inside a Spar supermarket captured a police officer bypassing the queue at a till, with an on-screen caption accusing him of harassing staff and customers
  • The clip sparked heated debate online, with many South Africans divided over whether uniformed officers on duty are exempt from queuing in public spaces
  • Several viewers argued that armed law enforcement personnel are not required to queue for safety reasons, while others pushed back on the entitlement

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A video filmed inside a Spar supermarket on 15 July 2026 stirred up strong opinions across South Africa. A police officer argued in an attempt to skip the queue at a checkout till.

SAPS officer tries to skip ahead of queue
An SAPS officer tries to skip ahead in the queue. Image: @wedit43
Source: TikTok

The clip, posted by TikTok user @wedoit43, shows a man in an orange and yellow high-visibility safety vest standing at a till. The caption accused the officer of harassing Spar employees and customers because he did not want to queue.

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SAPS skips the queue

The video by @wedoit43 quickly divided opinion online. Many viewers argued that uniformed officers on duty are not required to stand in queues, citing both safety concerns and standard practice for public servants in uniform. There is no legal provision that permits on-duty South African Police Service (SAPS) members to skip queues as private citizens at public facilities such as shops. The exception is only when they are on official police business. Watch the Spar queue dispute that divided Mzansi below:

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Mzansi reacts to queue dispute

South Africans flooded the comments section with their views:

@Portia Nomonde Radebe said:

"But guys, public servants on duty DO NOT queue😳 we all know this"

@Bongiwe_khabazela wrote:

"I thought we all knew that people in uniform don't queue"

@shakazulu shared:

"That man serves the community he doesn't have to que bosso"

@⭕Tumelo Motaung⭕ explained:

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"Guyssssssss awww kodwa Mzansi ey. A person who works under law enforcement, especially when S/he is carrying a firearm, does not queue; criminals might try to disarm that person, and many people could be injured, so to avoid such incidents myekeni adlule Let them pass, pay and go"

@SkyGhost cautioned:

"Until he fails to respond to your emergency 😔"

@BlaqAphroDiety added:

"People in uniform don't queue"

@Sphiwe ngwenya noted:

"Guys, you must learn essential workers don't queue"

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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