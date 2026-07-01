"Let's Donate Money": South African Traffic Officer Fines BMW Driver Amid Clash with TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed a South African police officer maintaining perfect professionalism during a heated dispute
- The traffic officer, V Chiloane, enforced traffic law regarding a missing number plate without soliciting bribes
- The action challenges the systemic issue of corruption, where 870,000 citizens face bribery annually
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In a viral TikTok video shared on 25 June 2026, a South African traffic officer and a motorist's roadside interaction captivated the public. The encounter occurred when the officer stopped the driver over a fallen number plate. The BMW driver placed the number plate in the vehicle's boot rather than displaying it in the back window and received a fine.
Despite a clear disagreement between the two, officer Chiloane handled the situation with strict adherence to protocol. He clearly explained the technical violation and enforced the law without escalating the conflict. The officer maintained professional conduct with an authoritative yet friendly approach. His display of integrity was impressive in the context of widespread corruption on South African roads. Nationwide, traffic officials frequently rank as the demographic most likely to solicit illicit payments from civilians. Minor infractions, such as missing or improperly displayed plates in the video by @chaps8479, are commonly used as a way to demand bribes, colloquially referred to as "cold drinks." Currently, an estimated 870,000 people are affected by traffic-related bribery annually, making this officer's ethical behaviour a significant move away from the trend. Watch the video below:
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South Africa applauds traffic officer
The public reaction to the video was positive, with thousands of viewers praising the officer's unwavering integrity. Citizens raved that the officer was a gold standard for how law enforcement should operate, expressing a collective desire for more officers of his calibre. Read the comments below:
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Aobakwelekgetho24 said:
"Problem is having friends in this industry, and you think you know everything."
katlego junior commented:
"Officer Chiloane is very humble, and he is respectful."
Palesa’ noticed:
"He’s even unbending it for him."
Koena Kgomo added:
"Ntate Setshedi, thank you for introducing us to Officer Chiloane, we LOVE him."
Pfunzo Knowles wrote:
"Traffic officer Chiloane at his best, let's donate money for him, best traffic officer calm and cool 👌🥰"
Thabiso Lenkoe asked:
"Why o sa apologise then move on😭😭o explain eng because o wrong?"
Tsholofelo Chokz commented:
"Ntate Setshedi, It’s the same as driving at night with headlights that work perfectly but are switched off. The lights are there, and they work, but because they’re not being used, you can still get fined. Having something isn’t enough; it has to be displayed or switched on as required."
Other Briefly News stories about police officers
- A traffic officer accepted a R2,000 bribe, which she returned on camera in a tip that became a viral hit.
- South African's express their appreciation for a police officer's patience during a heated confrontation with a motorist.
- A police officer amassed attention for rejecting a massive bribe by going out of his way to come to a TikTok video that went viral.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za