A TikTok video showed a traffic officer dealing with an upset motorist in the Free State

The driver was fined after allegedly failing to display a valid licence disc on his vehicle, showing a picture of it on his phone instead

Many South Africans praised the officer for staying calm and professional throughout the interaction when the motorist showed frustration

A Free State traffic officer. Images: @jabulanemarothi

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared by @jabulanemarothi has left many South Africans praising a traffic officer for how he handled a difficult situation on the road. The clip, posted on 22 June 2026, showed a motorist who had been pulled over in the Free State. The driver was travelling in a Toyota that was towing another vehicle that appeared to have been involved in an accident.

Apparently, the officer stopped the motorist because the vehicle didn't have a valid licence disc displayed. The driver insisted that he had proof of the vehicle's licence and showed the officer a picture on his phone.

How the officer handled the intense situation

The officer explained that even though he could see the licence information, the disc was not displayed on the vehicle as required. He then informed the driver that he would receive a fine of around R500.

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The motorist got frustrated quickly and started recording the interaction. Instead of losing his temper, the officer remained calm. He even joked with the driver, asking how he would like him to pose for the video and proceeded to pull off a few fancy poses.

Many felt the officer handled the situation professionally despite the tension.

Traffic laws in SA

Vehicle licence issues can sometimes happen when there's administrative blocks, ownership changes or other compliance problems that prevent a licence disc from being issued. But, even in such cases, motorists still need to ensure they comply with road regulations before driving.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

South Africans debate the officer's approach

The clip sparked a debate online, with many people supporting the officer's approach while some defended the motorist on the TikTok page:

@Smithy007 said:

"Well done, Mr officer. You handled this well."

@Chepoo joked:

"What a baddie of an officer🤣"

@motsamaiphekongak wrote:

"Security personnel, traffic officers and SAPS, I respect those guys, I always let them do their job with no attitude."

@Dudz commented:

"He should have apologised instead of being arrogant. He did not display. The disk is supposed to be displayed, not on a phone."

@Tebo T77 shared:

"🤣🤣🤣I grew up with him, and he's always been like that, very jolly indeed."

@Someday 🇿🇦 added:

"So, he was taking this video hoping people will be on his side."

@Martin Clifford said:

"If he takes the licence. He must give you a receipt. Or, he must arrest you. You can't drive without the licence."

A Free State traffic officer writing out a fine for a motorist. Images: @jabulanemarothi

Source: TikTok

More officers making headlines in SA

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A confident officer's unexpected public recital grabbed attention online, but the discussion quickly turned into a bigger debate about policing and accountability.

Source: Briefly News