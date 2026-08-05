An artisan was filmed carving a large totem-style wooden sculpture directly from a standing tree trunk at an outdoor village location

The video, shared by kasi_hustlers_sa on Instagram, captured the intricate human and animal-like figures emerging from the wood

South Africans online were left in awe by the craftsman's skill and creativity while others raised some questions

Township artist carves a tree. Image: @kasi_hustlers_sa

Source: Instagram

A South African artisan is turning heads after footage of his remarkable tree-carving skills spread across Instagram. The video, posted by @kasi_hustlers_sa - a page that promotes township small businesses - on 3 August 2026, shows a craftsman working outdoors. He chisels a detailed totem-style sculpture directly from a standing tree trunk.

The footage captures the sculpture in impressive detail. A human figure, animal motifs, and a seated figure all emerge from the same piece of raw wood. The artist works methodically, shaping each element by hand. The caption read:

"Imagine him with proper funding and equipment, he will go far with his artwork."

Strengthening small towns through art

Art brings small towns together by building community pride, preserving heritage, boosting local economies, and creating opportunities for creativity and growth. Cultural events attract visitors, support businesses, and help artists thrive, while art programmes empower youth, reduce isolation, and strengthen social connections.

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View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the tree sculpture

Mzansi took to the page with their thoughts, questions and praise.

@tebza_tm wrote:

"He must plant more trees please"

@_glen003 said:

"Imagine seeing this at night, yooooooh!! ✋🏽😭"

@thabang6983 reacted:

"🔥🔥🔥😍"

@ssnyambose asked:

"Is this in Mafikeng?"

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Source: Briefly News