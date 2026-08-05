“He Will Go Far”: Township Artist Carves Sculpture From a Tree, Stuns SA
- An artisan was filmed carving a large totem-style wooden sculpture directly from a standing tree trunk at an outdoor village location
- The video, shared by kasi_hustlers_sa on Instagram, captured the intricate human and animal-like figures emerging from the wood
- South Africans online were left in awe by the craftsman's skill and creativity while others raised some questions
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A South African artisan is turning heads after footage of his remarkable tree-carving skills spread across Instagram. The video, posted by @kasi_hustlers_sa - a page that promotes township small businesses - on 3 August 2026, shows a craftsman working outdoors. He chisels a detailed totem-style sculpture directly from a standing tree trunk.
The footage captures the sculpture in impressive detail. A human figure, animal motifs, and a seated figure all emerge from the same piece of raw wood. The artist works methodically, shaping each element by hand. The caption read:
"Imagine him with proper funding and equipment, he will go far with his artwork."
Strengthening small towns through art
Art brings small towns together by building community pride, preserving heritage, boosting local economies, and creating opportunities for creativity and growth. Cultural events attract visitors, support businesses, and help artists thrive, while art programmes empower youth, reduce isolation, and strengthen social connections.
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View the Instagram video below:
Mzansi reacts to the tree sculpture
Mzansi took to the page with their thoughts, questions and praise.
@tebza_tm wrote:
"He must plant more trees please"
@_glen003 said:
"Imagine seeing this at night, yooooooh!! ✋🏽😭"
@thabang6983 reacted:
"🔥🔥🔥😍"
@ssnyambose asked:
"Is this in Mafikeng?"
More Briefly News stories on art
- South African artist SK Original impressed Mzansi with his striking portrait of legendary Japanese car designer Akira Nakai, showcasing his unique artistic talent and creative style.
- A supportive South African husband impressed Mzansi by helping his wife market her handmade beaded ties, showcasing love, partnership, and the beauty of local craftsmanship.
- A Free State artist named Bestman amazed South Africans by transforming discarded beverage cans into unique wearable art, including outfits, bags, caps, and accessories, showcasing creativity and the power of recycling.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.