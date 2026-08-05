Nothando Mabuza-Chiume launched a BackaBuddy campaign, targeting R150,000 to study Scriptwriting in Los Angeles

The actress and drama teacher nearly gave up on her dream before a massive donation reignited her determination

With her programme starting in October, Nothando has appealed to the Department of Arts and Culture for help

Connie Chiume’s daughter Nothando's fundraiser has picked up momentum. Image: nothandomabuza_chiume

Source: Instagram

Nothando Mabuza-Chiume, the daughter of beloved late actress Connie Chiume, is racing against the clock to fund her dream of studying Scriptwriting in Los Angeles, and she's calling on South Africa to help her cross the finish line.

Nothando, an actress and drama teacher who is best known for her role in Housemaids, has spent years running acting classes, youth programmes, and mentorship initiatives in underserved communities.

Her mother, veteran actress Connie Chiume, passed away on 6 August 2024 at the age of 72 after an illness. In May 2026, Nothando launched a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign with a target of R150,000 to cover her programme fees in the United States, believing the course would sharpen her craft and help her build a bridge between African talent and the global entertainment industry.

See Nothando Mabuza-Chiume's post below.

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Nothando Mabuza-Chiume nearly gave up

The road has not been without its lows. On 3 August, Nothando revealed on social media that she woke up ready to abandon the campaign entirely, until a donation of R3,000 arrived and reminded her why she started. The moment reignited her resolve to push on despite the mounting pressure.

As of August 2026, she has raised close to R70,000 through BackaBuddy and other platforms, a meaningful milestone, but still some distance from what she ultimately needs. While the programme itself costs just over R140,000, Nothando has pointed out that additional expenses remain outstanding.

"There are still a few important costs ahead — like my FLIGHT and my first month's rent in the U.S. while I secure housing. If you feel moved to contribute toward something specific, please reach out to me directly."

Nothando Mabuza-Chiume's campaign has raised nearly R70,000 towards her Los Angeles dream. Image: nothandomabuza_chiume

Source: Instagram

Nothando Mabuza-Chiume appeals to government for help

With over R72,000 still required and the programme beginning in October, Nothando has acknowledged she is "pressed for time." She has appealed directly to the Department of Arts and Culture and Minister Gayton McKenzie, hoping for institutional backing to complement what the public has already contributed.

Her motivation extends well beyond personal ambition. After years of nurturing young talent in communities where the entertainment industry often feels like a distant dream, Nothando believes growing as an artist will ultimately allow her to give more back to those she mentors and continue her mother's legacy.

Supporters have continued to rally behind her campaign online as the October deadline looms.

See Nothando Mabuza-Chiume's post below.

Toya Delazy pleads for donations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Toya Delazy's appeal to her followers to help fund her trip back to South Africa.

The singer opened up about the challenges she's facing abroad, pleading with people online to help her return home.

Source: Briefly News