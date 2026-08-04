Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson Boldly Ventures Into Real Estate: “I’m Really Excited”
- Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson announced on social media that she was stepping into a brand-new career
- The actress and producer has joined a top real estate agency as their newest agent, and admitted the pivot has been overwhelming
- Her announcement was met with cheers and congratulatory messages from peers and her supporters, who vowed to support Lesedi
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Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson is adding another string to her bow. The actress and producer went public on 3 August 2026 with news that she has officially entered the world of real estate, leaving fans and followers buzzing with excitement.
Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two revealed she had quietly been building her real estate career for roughly a month before sharing the news. She has since joined Chas Everitt as an agent and launched a separate page dedicated entirely to her property listings.
Lesedi, the daughter of celebrated actors Connie Ferguson and Neo Matsunyane, was candid about how demanding the transition has been. She described the experience as "overwhelming," citing the challenge of juggling her existing career commitments alongside studying for her new role. Despite that, her enthusiasm was impossible to miss.
"I'm really excited about where this journey takes me, and I have the most amazing team."
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She also gave them a heads-up that real estate content would be popping up on her main page, even though a dedicated account will carry the bulk of her listings going forward.
Watch Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson's video below.
Mzansi rallies behind Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson
Her followers wasted no time flooding the comments with warm wishes. Below are some of the reactions.
handlewithclaire_said:
"Congratulations, Sedi! Praying you succeed beyond your wildest dreams."
bobbiestagram cheered:
"Sell sell sell! All the best, mama!"
madlomo2 said:
"Congratulations, beloved! What an exciting adventure!"
mbendeniathini added:
"You're going to be great at this, sis."
Enhle Mbali shows off son's skills
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee's son showing off his Rubik's Cube skills.
The young man solved the puzzle in seconds, leaving Mzansi both stunned and impressed by him.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za