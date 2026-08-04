Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson announced on social media that she was stepping into a brand-new career

The actress and producer has joined a top real estate agency as their newest agent, and admitted the pivot has been overwhelming

Her announcement was met with cheers and congratulatory messages from peers and her supporters, who vowed to support Lesedi

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson stepped into a new career. Images: sediimatsunyane

Source: Instagram

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson is adding another string to her bow. The actress and producer went public on 3 August 2026 with news that she has officially entered the world of real estate, leaving fans and followers buzzing with excitement.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two revealed she had quietly been building her real estate career for roughly a month before sharing the news. She has since joined Chas Everitt as an agent and launched a separate page dedicated entirely to her property listings.

Lesedi, the daughter of celebrated actors Connie Ferguson and Neo Matsunyane, was candid about how demanding the transition has been. She described the experience as "overwhelming," citing the challenge of juggling her existing career commitments alongside studying for her new role. Despite that, her enthusiasm was impossible to miss.

"I'm really excited about where this journey takes me, and I have the most amazing team."

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She also gave them a heads-up that real estate content would be popping up on her main page, even though a dedicated account will carry the bulk of her listings going forward.

Watch Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson's video below.

Mzansi rallies behind Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson

Her followers wasted no time flooding the comments with warm wishes. Below are some of the reactions.

handlewithclaire_said:

"Congratulations, Sedi! Praying you succeed beyond your wildest dreams."

bobbiestagram cheered:

"Sell sell sell! All the best, mama!"

madlomo2 said:

"Congratulations, beloved! What an exciting adventure!"

mbendeniathini added:

"You're going to be great at this, sis."

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson's latest career move was met with cheer from her followers. Image: sediimatsunyane

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News