South African content creator glen.kreates posted a video on 3 August 2026 showing how to cook a full meal on just a R15 budget

The mampara meal series challenged the idea that a satisfying dish requires meat, using green beans, lemon juice and mashed potatoes

South Africans, including a dietitian, flooded the comments to praise the creative, budget-friendly cooking series

Glen's healthy meal on a budget of R15. Image: @glen.kreates

Source: Instagram

A South African home cook is proving that a tight budget is no reason to go hungry. Creator glen.kreates posted a video on 3 August 2026 showing how to pull together a full meal using just R15 worth of ingredients bought from the street.

The clip is part of an ongoing series he calls "Mampara Week," a recurring budget-meal challenge that has quietly built a loyal following. In this episode, he works at a home kitchen counter, kneading an ingredient, sautéing green beans with lemon juice, and plating everything up with mashed potatoes for a finished dish that looks far more expensive than it cost.

What has resonated most with viewers is the absence of meat. Glen's caption acknowledged it with good humour:

"Another mampara meal, you can add meat!"

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Follow a balanced vegetarian diet

A healthy vegetarian diet should include a variety of fruits, vegetables, wholegrain carbohydrates, dairy or calcium-rich alternatives, and protein sources such as beans, lentils, eggs, nuts and tofu. Choose healthier fats, limit foods high in salt, sugar and saturated fat, and aim for a balanced intake of nutrients to support overall health.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the R15 challenge

South Africans packed the comments section on [glen.kreates' reel](https://www.instagram.com/reels/DbleMXcodX8/) with praise:

@lusanda_nox wrote:

"As a dietitian, there's no page I repost more than this one. Budget friendly, good meals, and more importantly, removing the stigma that all meals need meat. You're doing amazing Bhuti."

@cookingwithnjabs_] said:

"Love This Series 😍😍"

@pako_methusele wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥we need more of this"

@lethabo_ntswane shared:

"Food Really just needs Creativity 🔥🔥👏👏👏 You're Too Good Bro 🔥🔥🙌❤️"

@daddykholo commented:

"I'm literally writing down all these recipes 👏🔥"

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Source: Briefly News