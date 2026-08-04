A Cape Town pilot posted a passionate video venting about the crippling cost of living in South Africa's Mother City

The man argued that even earning R100,000 a month is no longer enough to support a family, citing taxes, medical aid and rent

Many viewers flooded the comments to say they shared his frustration about life in Cape Town

A South African resident expressed intense frustration over the skyrocketing expenses in Cape Town. Image: @flightmodefamily

Source: TikTok

A local pilot sparked a wave of online agreement after posting a raw, emotional rant about how unaffordable life in South Africa has become, even for those earning what many would consider a comfortable income. He shared the video under the TikTok account @flightmodefamily on 3 August 2026.

Cape Town's middle class is feeling the squeeze

The man made the case that R100,000 a month, a figure most South Africans can only dream of, is not enough to sustain a traditional family in Cape Town anymore. He pointed to several culprits draining ordinary earners dry: an aggressive tax burden, the rising cost of medical aid, and rent prices in the Mother City, which are increasingly driven up by foreign-income earners who have stronger currencies at their disposal.

He argued that middle-class South Africans are not falling behind because of poor financial choices, but because the system itself is pushing them into perpetual debt.

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Watch the full rant that got South Africans talking in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Cape Town cost of living rant

The video struck a deep nerve. Many who watched it said the frustration he expressed was something they had been carrying quietly for years. South Africans flooded the comments with their own takes:

User @ThisŉThat wrote:

"Good rant! What we are all thinking and ranting about. Let's go camping forever."

User @Zama Mbothwe said:

"You can thank the DA for that."

User @Blessing Sibusiso shared:

"I thought only we blacks felt this. This is crazy."

User @blacksheepblacktax added:

"Cape Town is a successful experiment of hell on earth for the poor and middle class 🤣"

User @Mansoer Barnes wrote:

"I share the same sentiments."

User @Sam replied:

"Exactly! You hit the nail on the head, brother."

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Source: Briefly News