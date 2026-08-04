“You Can Thank the DA for That”: Pilot Vents About the High Cost of Living in Cape Town, SA Relates
- A Cape Town pilot posted a passionate video venting about the crippling cost of living in South Africa's Mother City
- The man argued that even earning R100,000 a month is no longer enough to support a family, citing taxes, medical aid and rent
- Many viewers flooded the comments to say they shared his frustration about life in Cape Town
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A local pilot sparked a wave of online agreement after posting a raw, emotional rant about how unaffordable life in South Africa has become, even for those earning what many would consider a comfortable income. He shared the video under the TikTok account @flightmodefamily on 3 August 2026.
Cape Town's middle class is feeling the squeeze
The man made the case that R100,000 a month, a figure most South Africans can only dream of, is not enough to sustain a traditional family in Cape Town anymore. He pointed to several culprits draining ordinary earners dry: an aggressive tax burden, the rising cost of medical aid, and rent prices in the Mother City, which are increasingly driven up by foreign-income earners who have stronger currencies at their disposal.
He argued that middle-class South Africans are not falling behind because of poor financial choices, but because the system itself is pushing them into perpetual debt.
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Watch the full rant that got South Africans talking in the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to the Cape Town cost of living rant
The video struck a deep nerve. Many who watched it said the frustration he expressed was something they had been carrying quietly for years. South Africans flooded the comments with their own takes:
User @ThisŉThat wrote:
"Good rant! What we are all thinking and ranting about. Let's go camping forever."
User @Zama Mbothwe said:
"You can thank the DA for that."
User @Blessing Sibusiso shared:
"I thought only we blacks felt this. This is crazy."
User @blacksheepblacktax added:
"Cape Town is a successful experiment of hell on earth for the poor and middle class 🤣"
User @Mansoer Barnes wrote:
"I share the same sentiments."
User @Sam replied:
"Exactly! You hit the nail on the head, brother."
3 Briefly News Cape Town-related articles
- South Africans expressed astonishment over the astronomical price of land right next to the President's house in Camps Bay, Cape Town.
- A Cape Town taxi driver invited a female driver he met in traffic to visit his kasi, Dunoon, near Century City, and promised that she would be safe when with him.
- A USA entrepreneur booked a seven-night stay at the iconic Iron Man Villa in Cape Town and paid over R330K a day, totalling over R2 million.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za