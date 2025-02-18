A young entrepreneur from abroad splashed out thousands of dollars to book the iconic Iron Man house in Cape Town's Clifton for one-week stay

The stunning, futuristic mansion was designed to resemble the home of Tony Stark (Iron Man) in the famous movie, offering breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean

After social media users saw a video shared by the man, they flocked to the comment section, expressing shock that a person would spend so much money

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A US man spent R330 000 at Clifton's Iron Man Villa per night. Image: @musametas

Source: TikTok

A young man from the US spent a jaw-dropping $ 120,000 (almost R2.3 million) to rent Cape Town's iconic Iron Man Villa for a week-long stay.

Situated in the upmarket area of Clifton, the sleek, futuristic home was modelled after Tony Stark's mansion in the blockbuster Iron Man movies, offering unmatched views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Twelve Apostle mountain view range

The man known by TikTok handle @musametas attracted many views, likes and comments after sharing the clip of his week's accommodation expenditure, which did not include his entertainment budget.

The entrepreneur shows off the Iron Man Villa

In the clip, @musametas showcases the front of the iconic mansion, which resembles Iron Man's house in the movie and moves the camera to show breathtaking Clifton beach views.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He adds that $ 120,000 seems like a large sum to many, but it's not much to him as he makes a six-figure monthly income. Adding that a person's financial reality is ultimately shared by their beliefs.

Watch the TikTok video below:

More to know about the iconic Iron Man Villa

The Iron Man Villa offers a luxurious experience for family reunions and private retreats. Local publication Business Tech adds that the mansion offers four levels with multiple wings. It boasts a main living area, a spa, an entertainment theatre, a private bar and many other special features.

For those who have guests, the accommodation has parking space for up to eight cars. The rental cost ranges between R120 000 to R300 000 per day, depending on the season, with a minimum booking of two days.

Mzansi is in disbelief after seeing the video

Social media users were shocked that a US man paid $17,142 a day, which is R330,000, when converted into rands, They took to the comments section to express their views. Some jokingly asked the man for jobs, while others doubted he booked the place.

A young entrepreneur spent thousands of dollars renting out a Cape Town house. Image: @musametas

Source: TikTok

User @CheslynSc1rocc said:

"Enjoy Cape Town bro. Send an invite 😭👌."

User @fionavg1 shared:

"Please hire me for anything 😂."

User @samanthAze said:

"Lapho (that time) I was born & bred in SA, bengingazi (I didn't even know) we had iron man’s house eKapa in Cape Town)🥲."

User @Tyrionst commented:

"That money could literally change my whole life bro."

User @Chantelle Agar Louw 🇿🇦 added:

"Yoh for South Africans, it's a lot, lol."

User @Soda_Mthalane said:

"The fact that you can pay that amount of money for just one week of leasure already shows the gap in our realities. But I hear you bro. You make a lot of sense regardless."

3 Briefly News articles about expensive houses

A mansion in Cape Town's Camps Bay, valued at R700 million, has been named the most expensive house in South Africa.

A young couple purchased a neglected old house at a bank auction and transformed it into a multi-million rand mansion.

Briefly News showcased a Cape Town home overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, valued at R200 million, leaving social media users astonished.

Source: Briefly News