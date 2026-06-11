Kayla Kim’s Mexico vlog shows her trying street food, exploring local spots, and navigating chats with locals using translation apps

A South African initiative is taking fans and artists to the 2026 FIFA World Cup to put local talent on the global stage

Mzansi viewers are loving the vlog, flooding comments with pride and hype over seeing SA represented abroad

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Kayla Kim shows off Mexico while representing South Africa. Image: @kaylakimkay

Source: TikTok

Kayla Kim just shared a vlog of her time in Mexico. South Africans. Mzansi weighed in with their thoughts.

TikTok creator @kaylakimkay’s Day 3 Mexico vlog, posted on 10 June, captures a full-day experience from morning to evening, including street food tastings, visits to parks, markets, a silver shopping stop, and cultural sites linked to Mexican football history.

"If I can tell you one thing, please do come to Mexico for the food, for the food. But if you're on a diet, please stay away."

She also highlights interacting with a local driver using translation tools, describing the experience as warm and patient.

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"Now, I must mention to you that my taxi driver, Margarito Sanchez, does not speak English at all. So we were using Google Translate the entire time. And yet, he was still so patient."

Kayla Kim also acknowledged support behind the trip, noting sponsorships that made the travel possible, and repeatedly emphasized pride in representing South Africa abroad.

"I'm extremely grateful to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and the sponsors like HONOR, SALSE, just to name a few. Because of you, it is possible that we are here today."

One of her memorable experiences included the food. Image: @Kaylakimkay

Source: TikTok

SA fans, influencers, and artists in Mexico

According to Daily Maverick, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie says the initiative to take 20 lucky fans and 20 South African artists, including Mi Casa and Mafikizolo, to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is aimed at boosting support for Bafana Bafana and showcasing local talent on global stages.

He confirmed that sponsors will fully cover fans, while the department will fund artists’ participation, stressing transparency over public spending and defending the move as part of integrating sport and music in official fan zones across host cities.

View the TikTok video below:

SA weighs in on Mexico

Fans shared their praise and excitement on Kayla Kim's vlog. This is what they said on her page:

Bongiwe_khabazela praised:

“Department of Sports did an amazing job by picking you 🥰❤️”

missgigaba gushed, said:

“Mexico and Durban are basically the same ❤️🤏🏼🕺🏽 I’m loving these vlogs I feel like I’m right there with you 🙌🏼🕺🏽❤️🥹”

mezz450 reacted wrote:

“Feels like I am there with you! I literally want to go to Mexico now!!”

divaknowshowok commented:

“This is what we wanna see ❤️❤️❤️❤️✊✊✊✊✊🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦”

gugulamaMkhizeSukoluhle noted:

“Those colorful houses look like the ones in Cape Town.”

Asi Ndamase praised:

“You’re representing us so well!..😍😍😍”

Addy added:

“Mexico so colourful ❤️thank you for sharing your experience 🥰”

More Briefly News Stories on the FIFA World Cup

A woman’s heartfelt TikTok showing a thoughtful surprise she planned for her partner to enjoy a FIFA World Cup viewing experience went viral, with viewers praising the romantic gesture and emotional reaction.

South African fans under the DNA RSA movement brought vibrant “Mzansi magic” to Mexico during World Cup celebrations, earning praise online for their energy, pride, and cultural representation abroad.

South African football supporters in Mexico for the 2026 World Cup have been praised for their passionate presence, with discussions emerging about fan leadership and whether iconic supporter Mama Joy has been informally “replaced” by new faces energising the crowd.

Source: Briefly News