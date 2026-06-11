Unathi Nkayi revealed that she is planning the release of her upcoming single, marking her official return to music after a lengthy break

Taking to her social media platforms, the media personality shared the story behind her new song and the artists she teamed up with

The news was met with cheers from peers and supporters, who flooded the comment section with excitement at Unathi's new offering

Unathi Nkayi announced her upcoming single. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Multi-talented media personality and singer Unathi Nkayi is officially marking her highly anticipated return to the music industry. After taking a lengthy break from releasing solo music to focus on her extensive broadcasting career, the star has announced the upcoming release of her powerful new single, Isikhwele.

Set to drop on Friday, June 12, 2026, the track sees Unathi joining forces with Durban-born kwaito pioneer Professor, alongside budding independent musician Meez. Taking to her Instagram page on 9 June to break the news, Unathi opened up about her new song and what her loyal supporters can look forward to.

Far from just another club track, Isikhwele carries deep cultural and historical significance. The single and its accompanying cinematic music video have been specifically timed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the historic June 16 Soweto Uprisings.

"The video is my love letter to Soweto and an ode to South African couture. Most of the cast is from iBhoni Soweto Tours based at The Hector Pieterson precinct, who take tourists on a bicycle tour around South Africa’s largest township."

Stepping into the director's chair, Unathi served as the creative director for the entire project. She purposefully brought her decades of elite broadcasting and media production experience to the forefront to craft a deeply intentional visual narrative.

"I wanted to bring my broadcasting knowledge and experience into this music video," Unathi shared. "I wanted to tell a story through the film. I wanted to express myself in the creative direction, storyline, editing, and styling. I wanted to show how my artistry has evolved."

Unathi Nkayi is set to end her musical hiatus with her new song, 'Isikhwele.' Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

The music video, which will be available on her official YouTube channel, is also a grand celebration of local luxury design. Unathi’s striking wardrobe features high-fashion garments from world-renowned local designers, including Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa, and Vanya Mangaliso, the iconic founder of Sun Goddess, among other top fashion houses.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her grand musical comeback, the former Idols SA judge reflected on her immense growth over the years, particularly in an era driven by hyper-fast digital consumption. In an industry dominated by brief viral moments, Unathi's goal was to release something meaningful and intentional.

"For me, it didn't feel right to just drop a dance challenge and move on," she admitted frankly. "I've always been known for telling deeper stories, and I wanted this release to reflect that."

Touching on her collaboration with Professor, Unathi confessed that she has "admired him for years" and felt he was the perfect partner to help set the tone for her next era. Partnering with global distributor Loud in Africa to ensure international reach, Isikhwele serves as the perfect teaser ahead of her highly anticipated full-length studio album scheduled for later this year.

See Unathi Nkayi's posts below.

Social media reacts to Unathi Nkayi's announcement

The news was followed by waves of excitement among fans and peers. Read some of the comments below.

Cruz Afrika said:

"Is too much! Y'all created an amazing masterpiece."

nokulunga_mapholoba wrote:

"@unathi.co, you know how much I’ve been waiting for this single to drop! Can’t wait!"

iamtshiamo_m posted:

"I take it we are never getting a chance! Like you're not gonna let us breathe."

olona_mtintsilana added:

"Missed this voice!"

Unathi Nkayi celebrates Thomas Msengana's return to Kaya 959

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Unathi Nkayi's reaction to the father of her kids, Thomas Msengana's return to Kaya 959.

Following Sizwe Dhlomo's surprise exit from the station, Nkayi was excited to announce that her baby daddy had secured a gig.

Source: Briefly News