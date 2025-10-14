South African music star Professor opened up about his decision to return to the music scene

The Kwaito star officially ended his hiatus with the release of a new song, Order , and said he felt that the time was right

Mzansi is raving over Professor's comeback and new sound, and is excited for what the future holds for him

'Lento' hitmaker Professor made a return to the music scene. Image: professorkalawa

South African musician Professor is finally ready to return to music after an unexpected break.

The Kwaito pioneer, famous for the Heavy-K-produced hit song Lento, opened up about his comeback and his new song Order, which was released on 9 October 2025.

"I felt like I had been missing in the music scene for quite a long time, so I had to revisit my biggest album, University of Kwalawa Jazmee. I feel like I’m 18 again. It’s exciting. The song is going to change the attitude of many young people."

Professor, who is signed to Oskido's Kalawa Jazmee, said he wasn't trying to fit into the Amapiano wave. Rather, collaborating with producer Larny, he aimed to offer a unique sound blending Kwaito and Gqom with a 3-step sound.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Professor reflected on his two-year spiritual and sobriety journey, saying it was the best decision he had ever made.

"I feel like I am on the right path. Jesus is my king and saviour. I understand there’s a time for everything, and God prepared me for this time. All I do I leave it in God's hands. This was the most perfect decision I ever made."

Kwaito star Professor ended his hiatus with the release of his new song, 'Order.' Image: professorkalawa

Following hits like Jezebel and Imoto, his new song has been received well by fans and is anticipated to be a contender for song of the year. It is already doing well on streaming platforms, with over 7,000 streams on Spotify since its release.

With shows already lined up for the festive season, Professor and his supporters are looking forward to an exciting year-end.

Listen to Professor's new song below:

Mzansi reacts to Professor's comeback

The online community is ecstatic about Professor's new song with international superstar, DJ Black Coffee, giving it a massive co-sign. Read their comments below:

South African producer DJ Black Coffee said:

"Last number ke!!!!!"

zeegreeng wrote:

"@professorkalawa, bathathe, Grootman! It’s been a long time waiting for new music from you."

bo_official praised Professor:

"One of the very best to have graced our presence. Prof The King."

Fans and peers are excited about Professor's comeback. Image: professorkalawa

maniac017 was excited:

"It's official, we are counting down to December!"

zandiezaa posted:

"We love it already, grootman."

sabzah_sa added:

"You know, and I've been wondering why you stopped bringing us December hits like you used to. Thank you, Prof, please just release a full album this time."



