A South African fitness content creator shared a video showing her body transformation from March 2025 to September 2025

The woman revealed that seven months of consistency and discipline helped her go from having a chubby tummy to a toned, flat stomach

Social media users were impressed by her transformation, with many asking for advice on how to stay motivated and what foods to eat to achieve similar results

A woman who shares exercise content showed off her figure after 7 months of consistent exercise. Images: @gifted_dine0_gifts

A South African fitness content creator has inspired thousands of people online after sharing a video showing her incredible body transformation through seven months of proper nutrition and consistent exercise. The clip, posted on 13 October 2025, quickly went viral, getting over 47,000 views and more than 7,000 reactions from people who were blown away by her results.

The video was captioned:

"My results from March 2025 - September 2025. I just thought I should share my journey/transformation with you, in case you felt like giving up. This is a reminder to keep going. You can do anything you set your mind to. It won't be easy, but it will be worth it. This is what 7 months of consistency and discipline did to my body. Keep showing up."

In the first part of the video, filmed in March 2025, the woman shows what her body looked like before she started her fitness journey. She wasn't obese, but she had a chubby tummy area and wanted to work on toning her glutes and overall physique.

She shows both a side view and a front view, showing the areas she wanted to improve. By September 2025, the transformation is incredible. Her tummy is now flat and toned, with signs of a six-pack coming in. Her arms are leaner, her glutes are more toned, and her overall figure looks amazing. The difference is clear, and seven months of hard work paid off.

A young woman showed off her hourglass figure after exercising for seven months. Images: @gifted_dine0_gifts

Mzansi reacts to the weight loss journey

Social media users flooded the comments with questions about how she did it, with many people asking for advice on how to stay motivated and what foods to eat.

@helena_munyai wrote:

"Teach me how."

@dila_leni joked:

"My lazy behind could never."

@ntsungubezi said:

"Ok, let me follow you 🥰."

@lindymagugu admitted:

"I start and the moment I see results 😭😭😭," to which the woman replied: "I get you, I can relate. I don't know how many times I've lost weight in my life. 😅😅 But the goal is to make it a lifestyle and keep going. But we'll get there. ❤️🙏🏾😅."

@noluthandomnyandu added:

"Saw the potential with the before clip 🤞🏾 Well done ma'am."

@boitumelo shared her frustration, saying:

"Wow😍😍 I always wonder what I am doing wrong because I have been going to the gym consistently since Feb and cut junk and have been eating healthy, but my body is still the same. It's so frustrating tlhe 🥲."

Tips for healthy eating when losing weight

Content creator @gifted_dine0_gifts also answered questions in the comments, revealing that she cut out sugar, sodas, and junk food. She also shared that she eats brown rice, brown bread, sweet potatoes, beans, and lentils, and focuses on eating more protein and fibre.

According to experts at NHS, eating the right foods is just as important as exercising when trying to lose weight. A healthy diet should include at least two portions of vegetables in every main meal, protein like beans, fish, eggs, or meat, and wholegrain carbs like potatoes, bread, rice, or pasta. It's also important to watch your portion sizes and keep an eye on your calorie intake.

