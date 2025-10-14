Former Scandal! actress Stephanie Sandows celebrated her late father on the first anniversary of his death

The star's dad departed on 12 October 2024, and the family gathered to celebrate his memory

One person in particular was also in attendance, and it was her estranged husband, Hungani Ndlovu

Stephanie Sandows penned a heatyfelt message to her late father. Image" Stephaniesandows

South African actress Stephanie Sandows celebrated her late father's death anniversary by penning a sweet message.

The former Scandl! star spoke fondly of her dad and the life lessons he instilled in her and the entire family. In her message, she spoke about missing the man deeply and honouring his memory.

Sandows shared that the family gathered to take part in a family hike in his remembrance. Her father passed away on 12 October 2024.

"Spent the weekend celebrating your life and legacy. We miss you deeply, but we’re so grateful for the family and friends who’ve surrounded us with love and support over the past year. You lived with a servant’s heart — always honouring others above yourself and loving out loud. The scripture engraved on your tombstone perfectly captures the life you lived and the example you set for us to follow. I hope I’m making you proud," Sandows said.

She also mentioned that a scripture from Romans 12:10 is engraved on her late dad's tombstone. It reads: “Be devoted to one another in love. Honour one another above yourselves.”

Stephanie Sandows remembered her father a year after his passing. Image: Stephanie Sandows

Joining the family was actor and dancer Hungani Ndlovu, who is also her estranged husband. The former couple announced their divorce on Sunday, 22 June 2025, and the news was met with shock across social media.

He commented on Stephanie's Instagram post, saying, "What a beautiful day." In the second slide, Hungani can be seen conversing with her family, but he is not facing the camera.

Stephanie's followers hailed her dad a one-of-a-kind man, and some sent comforting messages. Nkulie Baby reacted, "Your father was one of a kind."

Whereas Robyn Jones reminisced on the day, saying, "An absolute blessed day, Cuz."

How Stephanie deals heals

Following her shocking divorce announcement, Stephanie, on her podcast with friend Petronella Tshuma, spoke about how her strong Christian faith helped her cope with the end of her marriage.

“What I do know and what I am absolutely convinced of is that I am never alone and I have never been alone and I have never felt alone because even in the deepest deepest deepest deepest place of either like you know sadness depression or whatever I have always leaned on the fact that God is right there with me and I think that for me healing looks like peace and think that for me healing looks like peace and peace is not the absence of like emotion and sad days and life things. And I stand very firm on that truth, and it is the one truth that nobody can take away from me, nothing and no one. I do not care how upside down the world might get,” she said.

